Vasilis Psaltis: Greece is not merely part of the global reshuffle, it is part of the solution

Greece has the potential to become part of the solution in the constantly evolving global economic and geopolitical landscape, stated Alpha Bank CEO Vasilis Psaltis from the podium of the Athens Investment Forum. “We live in an era where yesterday’s certainties are turning into tomorrow’s challenges,” Psaltis emphasized, noting that the global economy is changing at a pace no previous generation has experienced.

He also referred to geopolitical tensions, the ongoing U.S.-China rivalry, and disruptions in supply chains, highlighting that “artificial intelligence is redefining the limits of productivity and the terms of competition.”

Greece with strong “antibodies” and prospects for a leading role

The head of Alpha Bank stressed that, despite an unstable international environment, Greece now enjoys macroeconomic stability, upgraded creditworthiness, and strong European financing. “The reduction of public debt creates strong antibodies against future crises, which must be safeguarded as a strategic advantage,” he noted.

At the same time, he called for boosting productivity and scale in Greek businesses: “We need to grow our companies, join forces, attract capital that will stay and build production,” he stressed, emphasizing the importance of innovation, collaboration, and strategic investments.

Human capital and value-generating investments

Psaltis spoke about the need to invest in human capital through linking education with the labor market, enhancing participation of youth and women, and repatriating Greek scientists. He also emphasized the importance of attracting high-multiplier Foreign Direct Investment, not only in real estate but also in industry, technology, and the green transition. “Greece stands at the crossroads of three continents and has all the assets to become a regional hub for energy, infrastructure, and trade,” he said.

Alpha Bank as a bridge to Europe

Referring to Alpha Bank’s strategic direction, Psaltis highlighted that the bank “is part of a pan-European banking vision,” through its collaboration with UniCredit, the group with the largest geographic presence in Europe. “This partnership brings Greek entrepreneurship closer to European markets, providing access to 16 additional countries and strengthening the international outreach of our clients,” he stressed.

He also pointed out that the bank supports major investments shaping the future in infrastructure, energy, and tourism, while giving voice and strength to small and medium enterprises—the backbone of the Greek economy—bringing banking services closer to every citizen.

Change as a strategic choice

In closing, Psaltis emphasized that Alpha Bank is changing for a Greece that is changing: “We change, aligning with a pan-European banking vision that brings Greek entrepreneurship closer to Europe. We change, supporting investments that build the future. We change, investing in innovation, sustainability, and the strategic autonomy of the country. Because change is not a coincidence, it is a strategic choice. Because Greece is not merely part of the global reshuffle, it is part of the solution.”

