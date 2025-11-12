greece-talks-2025:-the-conference-on-greek-tourism-in-the-age-of-artificial-intelligence-(video)

Under the title “The Intelligence Age: Travel, Culture & Connection,” Greece Talks — the conference organized by Travel.gr, the travel site of Proto Thema — opens this year’s key discussions on the image, culture, entrepreneurship, and tourism of Greece in the era of artificial intelligence and advanced technology.

The conference will be attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Kimberly Guilfoyle, U.S. Ambassador to Greece, as well as influential figures from Greece and abroad in the fields of tourism, business, economy, culture, and the arts.

At Greece Talks 2025, participants will explore topics shaping the future of travel, authentic connection with destinations, environmental protection, place-making that creates experiential destinations, sustainability in hospitality, and the role of culture and architecture in the traveler’s experience.

Held at the Hotel Grande Bretagne, the conference is expected to become a meeting point for a diverse business ecosystem surrounding the “Greece” brand, offering unique opportunities for networking and meaningful exchange of ideas.

Watch the video with the conference program:

Conference Program

10:15 – Welcome Remarks

Opening – Greetings

Fotis Tsimelas – Chief Product Officer

Androniki Kolovou – Director, Travel.gr

10:30 – Being Greek: Between Myth and Modernity

Kyriakos Mitsotakis – Prime Minister

Giannis Bezos – Actor

Moderator: Antonis Sroiter

11:30 – Intelligent Leadership in a Changing World

Kimberly Guilfoyle – U.S. Ambassador to Greece

Interviewed by: Giorgos Evgenidis

12:00 – Bringing Together Government, Business & Society

Kostis Hatzidakis – Deputy Prime Minister

Spyros Theodoropoulos – Chairman & CEO, BESPOKE SGA HOLDINGS S.A. / Chairman, Hellenic Federation of Enterprises

Dimitris K. Tsitsiragos – Chairman, Alpha Bank

Nikos Drandakis – Entrepreneur (Taxi Beat / Sync)

Moderator: Babis Koutras

12:40 – Shaping Places for Next Generations

Stavros Papastavrou – Minister of Environment & Energy

Nikos Hardalias – Governor of Attica Region

Haris Kokkosis – Emeritus Professor of Urban & Spatial Planning, University of Thessaly

Ria Voyiatzis – Founder & CEO, Elastic Architects

Moderator: Georgia Sadana

13:10 – Design, Locality, and Culture

Kalia Konstantinidou – Group Executive Officer, Empiria Group

Stijn Oyen – Managing Director, Design Hotels

13:25 – BREAK

14:00 – A Voice for the Oceans

Alexandra Cousteau – Co-founder, Oceans 2050 / National Geographic Explorer

14:15 – How Culture Shapes the Global Identity of Greece

Ioanna Dretta – President, National Archaeological Museum / CEO, REDS, Ellaktor Group / President, Marketing Greece

14:30 – From Heritage to Experience: The Future of Museums

Massimo Osanna – General Director of Museums, Italian Ministry of Culture

14:45 – Tomorrow’s Spaces: Designing for Connection

Jette Cathrin Hopp – Director of Development and New Projects, Snøhetta (Europe & UK)

15:00 – The Future of Travel: Trends Shaping Tomorrow

Jenny Southan – Founder & CEO, Globetrender

15:15 – Become a Transformative Hospitality Leader

Dr. Alessandro Inversini – Professor, EHL Hospitality Business School

15:30 – Hoteliers: Guardians of Destination

Panos Paleologos – Founder & CEO, HotelBrain Group

Ilias Kokotos – Director of Business Development, Elounda Collection Hotels & Resorts

Markos Haidemenos – Managing Director, Canaves Collection

Moderator: Kostas Panagakis

16:00 – Art and Identity: How Greece Speaks to the World

Kostas Varotsos – Artist / Architect

Interviewed by: Tina Mandilara

The Greece Talks conference is proudly sponsored by Aegean, AKTOR Group, Alpha Bank, Attica Group, HELLENiQ ENERGY, PPC (Public Power Corporation), Region of Attica, DEPA Commercial S.A., Regency Entertainment Group, Athens International Airport, and Goldair.

See HERE the official website of the conference

- Greece Talks 2025: The Conference on Greek tourism in the age of Artificial Intelligence (video) appeared first on - English.