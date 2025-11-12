Close Menu
    Thursday, November 13
    Greece Talks 2025: The Conference on Greek tourism in the age of Artificial Intelligence (video)

    Greek News

    Under the title “The Intelligence Age: Travel, Culture & Connection,” Greece Talks — the conference organized by Travel.gr, the travel site of Proto Thema — opens this year’s key discussions on the image, culture, entrepreneurship, and tourism of Greece in the era of artificial intelligence and advanced technology.

    The conference will be attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Kimberly Guilfoyle, U.S. Ambassador to Greece, as well as influential figures from Greece and abroad in the fields of tourism, business, economy, culture, and the arts.

    At Greece Talks 2025, participants will explore topics shaping the future of travel, authentic connection with destinations, environmental protection, place-making that creates experiential destinations, sustainability in hospitality, and the role of culture and architecture in the traveler’s experience.

    Held at the Hotel Grande Bretagne, the conference is expected to become a meeting point for a diverse business ecosystem surrounding the “Greece” brand, offering unique opportunities for networking and meaningful exchange of ideas.

    Watch the video with the conference program:

    Conference Program

    10:15 – Welcome Remarks
    Opening – Greetings
    Fotis Tsimelas – Chief Product Officer
    Androniki Kolovou – Director, Travel.gr

    10:30 – Being Greek: Between Myth and Modernity
    Kyriakos Mitsotakis – Prime Minister
    Giannis Bezos – Actor
    Moderator: Antonis Sroiter

    11:30 – Intelligent Leadership in a Changing World
    Kimberly Guilfoyle – U.S. Ambassador to Greece
    Interviewed by: Giorgos Evgenidis

    12:00 – Bringing Together Government, Business & Society
    Kostis Hatzidakis – Deputy Prime Minister
    Spyros Theodoropoulos – Chairman & CEO, BESPOKE SGA HOLDINGS S.A. / Chairman, Hellenic Federation of Enterprises
    Dimitris K. Tsitsiragos – Chairman, Alpha Bank
    Nikos Drandakis – Entrepreneur (Taxi Beat / Sync)
    Moderator: Babis Koutras

    12:40 – Shaping Places for Next Generations
    Stavros Papastavrou – Minister of Environment & Energy
    Nikos Hardalias – Governor of Attica Region
    Haris Kokkosis – Emeritus Professor of Urban & Spatial Planning, University of Thessaly
    Ria Voyiatzis – Founder & CEO, Elastic Architects
    Moderator: Georgia Sadana

    13:10 – Design, Locality, and Culture
    Kalia Konstantinidou – Group Executive Officer, Empiria Group
    Stijn Oyen – Managing Director, Design Hotels

    13:25 – BREAK

    14:00 – A Voice for the Oceans
    Alexandra Cousteau – Co-founder, Oceans 2050 / National Geographic Explorer

    14:15 – How Culture Shapes the Global Identity of Greece
    Ioanna Dretta – President, National Archaeological Museum / CEO, REDS, Ellaktor Group / President, Marketing Greece

    14:30 – From Heritage to Experience: The Future of Museums
    Massimo Osanna – General Director of Museums, Italian Ministry of Culture

    14:45 – Tomorrow’s Spaces: Designing for Connection
    Jette Cathrin Hopp – Director of Development and New Projects, Snøhetta (Europe & UK)

    15:00 – The Future of Travel: Trends Shaping Tomorrow
    Jenny Southan – Founder & CEO, Globetrender

    15:15 – Become a Transformative Hospitality Leader
    Dr. Alessandro Inversini – Professor, EHL Hospitality Business School

    15:30 – Hoteliers: Guardians of Destination
    Panos Paleologos – Founder & CEO, HotelBrain Group
    Ilias Kokotos – Director of Business Development, Elounda Collection Hotels & Resorts
    Markos Haidemenos – Managing Director, Canaves Collection
    Moderator: Kostas Panagakis

    16:00 – Art and Identity: How Greece Speaks to the World
    Kostas Varotsos – Artist / Architect
    Interviewed by: Tina Mandilara

    The Greece Talks conference is proudly sponsored by Aegean, AKTOR Group, Alpha Bank, Attica Group, HELLENiQ ENERGY, PPC (Public Power Corporation), Region of Attica, DEPA Commercial S.A., Regency Entertainment Group, Athens International Airport, and Goldair.

