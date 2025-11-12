greece-talks-2025:-the-conference-on-greek-tourism-in-the-age-of-artificial-intelligence-(video)

Under the title “The Intelligence Age: Travel, Culture & Connection,” Greece Talks — the conference organized by Travel.gr, the travel site of Proto Thema — opens this year’s key discussions on the image, culture, entrepreneurship, and tourism of Greece in the era of artificial intelligence and advanced technology.
The conference will be attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Kimberly Guilfoyle, U.S. Ambassador to Greece, as well as influential figures from Greece and abroad in the fields of tourism, business, economy, culture, and the arts.
At Greece Talks 2025, participants will explore topics shaping the future of travel, authentic connection with destinations, environmental protection, place-making that creates experiential destinations, sustainability in hospitality, and the role of culture and architecture in the traveler’s experience.
Held at the Hotel Grande Bretagne, the conference is expected to become a meeting point for a diverse business ecosystem surrounding the “Greece” brand, offering unique opportunities for networking and meaningful exchange of ideas.
Conference Program
10:15 – Welcome Remarks
Opening – Greetings
Fotis Tsimelas – Chief Product Officer
Androniki Kolovou – Director, Travel.gr
10:30 – Being Greek: Between Myth and Modernity
Kyriakos Mitsotakis – Prime Minister
Giannis Bezos – Actor
Moderator: Antonis Sroiter
11:30 – Intelligent Leadership in a Changing World
Kimberly Guilfoyle – U.S. Ambassador to Greece
Interviewed by: Giorgos Evgenidis
12:00 – Bringing Together Government, Business & Society
Kostis Hatzidakis – Deputy Prime Minister
Spyros Theodoropoulos – Chairman & CEO, BESPOKE SGA HOLDINGS S.A. / Chairman, Hellenic Federation of Enterprises
Dimitris K. Tsitsiragos – Chairman, Alpha Bank
Nikos Drandakis – Entrepreneur (Taxi Beat / Sync)
Moderator: Babis Koutras
12:40 – Shaping Places for Next Generations
Stavros Papastavrou – Minister of Environment & Energy
Nikos Hardalias – Governor of Attica Region
Haris Kokkosis – Emeritus Professor of Urban & Spatial Planning, University of Thessaly
Ria Voyiatzis – Founder & CEO, Elastic Architects
Moderator: Georgia Sadana
13:10 – Design, Locality, and Culture
Kalia Konstantinidou – Group Executive Officer, Empiria Group
Stijn Oyen – Managing Director, Design Hotels
14:00 – A Voice for the Oceans
Alexandra Cousteau – Co-founder, Oceans 2050 / National Geographic Explorer
14:15 – How Culture Shapes the Global Identity of Greece
Ioanna Dretta – President, National Archaeological Museum / CEO, REDS, Ellaktor Group / President, Marketing Greece
14:30 – From Heritage to Experience: The Future of Museums
Massimo Osanna – General Director of Museums, Italian Ministry of Culture
14:45 – Tomorrow’s Spaces: Designing for Connection
Jette Cathrin Hopp – Director of Development and New Projects, Snøhetta (Europe & UK)
15:00 – The Future of Travel: Trends Shaping Tomorrow
Jenny Southan – Founder & CEO, Globetrender
15:15 – Become a Transformative Hospitality Leader
Dr. Alessandro Inversini – Professor, EHL Hospitality Business School
15:30 – Hoteliers: Guardians of Destination
Panos Paleologos – Founder & CEO, HotelBrain Group
Ilias Kokotos – Director of Business Development, Elounda Collection Hotels & Resorts
Markos Haidemenos – Managing Director, Canaves Collection
Moderator: Kostas Panagakis
16:00 – Art and Identity: How Greece Speaks to the World
Kostas Varotsos – Artist / Architect
Interviewed by: Tina Mandilara
The Greece Talks conference is proudly sponsored by Aegean, AKTOR Group, Alpha Bank, Attica Group, HELLENiQ ENERGY, PPC (Public Power Corporation), Region of Attica, DEPA Commercial S.A., Regency Entertainment Group, Athens International Airport, and Goldair.
