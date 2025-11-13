Strategic agreement between Wyndham – DKG Development for 12 hotels and serviced apartments

Wyndham Group has entered into a strategic agreement with real estate developer DKG Development, with whom it announced its first collaboration last year for a new branded serviced apartment project in Piraeus.

The hotel giant, which already counts 14 units around Greece, inside and outside Athens, has set a goal to triple its presence in Greece in the next few years, and in this context, among others, the new agreement with DKG Development for 12 hospitality units inside and outside Attica, including branded serviced apartments.

The new projects that will strengthen the footprint of the American group in Greece include the other partnerships that have been announced, on the one hand with Sokio Hotels of Oikos Property Development for the two hotels that the latter has launched in Attica, in the centre of Athens at Praxitelous Street and the Flisvos Marina and in Halkidiki for the Ramada Residences by Wyndham, Halkidiki with 150 residential units, and with the Zafido Group for the new hotel it is developing in Piraeus. Another new addition is the cooperation with the Canadian Mercan Group in Corfu.

