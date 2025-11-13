us-lng-to-europe-with-greek-ships

Greek-owned shipping is transforming into a key pillar of the new global energy architecture. At a time when Europe is seeking alternative energy sources to reduce its dependence on Russian natural gas, Greek–U.S. cooperation is emerging as a strategic driver of geoeconomic development.

During a meeting between U.S. Secretary of the Interior and Chairman of the Energy Sovereignty Council, Doug Burgum, and Greek shipowners within the framework of the Transatlantic Partnership for Energy Cooperation (P-TEC), he emphasized the active role of the United States in collaborating with Greece:

“The choice must be energy abundance, not restriction.”

Burgum highlighted the importance of shipping for the global economy, praising the Greek maritime community, which represents 21% of the world’s fleet.

“An impressive achievement for such a small country,” he noted.

Among those attending the meeting were George Prokopiou, Maria Angelicoussis, Nikos Tsakos, Yiannis Alafouzos, Petros Pappas, Ioanna Prokopiou, and Michael Chandris, Vice President of the Union of Greek Shipowners. The role of Greek-owned shipping is considered crucial in achieving Donald Trump’s stated goal of “Make Energy Great Again.”

Behind the major geopolitical plans stand Greek shipowners, many of whom own companies listed on Wall Street. They act as a vital link between the two nations, shaping energy flows that will determine the new global balance of power.

Greece’s geographical position—a crossroads of three continents and a gateway to Europe—provides an invaluable advantage in shaping the new energy map.

Alexandroupolis, Revithoussa, and the under-construction FSRU terminals are strategic hubs for the distribution of U.S. LNG to European networks.

The Tanker Champions

Greek-owned shipping maintains its global leadership in the tanker sector, with the largest companies investing heavily in new vessels.

According to shipbroking firm Xclusiv Shipbrokers, with 285 new tankers currently under construction, Greek shipowners lead with 23.7% of the global total—the highest Greek presence in shipbuilding in recent years.

Data from Marine Information Services, headed by Nikos Moros, show the following:

George Prokopiou Group (Dynacom / Dynagas / Sea Traders) ranks first both in active fleet and newbuilding program, with 76 tankers in operation. TEN, owned by Dr. Nikos Tsakos – 66 tankers. Minerva Marine, owned by Andreas Martinos Jr. – 54 tankers. Thenamaris, owned by Nikolas Martinos – 53 tankers. Angelicoussis Group – 51 tankers. TMS, owned by George Economou – 49 tankers. Navios, owned by Angeliki Frangou – 42 tankers. Pantheon Tankers, owned by Anna Angelicoussis – 39 tankers. AVIN, owned by the Vardinoyannis family – 31 tankers. Delta Tankers, owned by Diamantis Diamantidis – 28 tankers. Latsco, owned by Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis – 28 tankers. Aegean Shipping, owned by George Melissanidis – 28 tankers. EastMed, owned by Thanasis Martinos – 26 tankers. Kyklades Maritime, owned by the Yiannis Alafouzos family – 22 tankers.

There is strong activity by Greeks in tanker shipbuilding, according to the same source:

Dynacom, owned by George Prokopiou – 54 newbuildings. Evalend, owned by Kriton Lendoudis – 27 newbuildings. TEN, owned by Dr. Nikos Tsakos – 20. Capital Group, owned by Evangelos Marinakis – 16. Navios, owned by Angeliki Frangou – 12. Maran Tankers, owned by Maria Angelicoussis – 11. Athenian Sea Carriers, owned by Xenofon Kyriacou – 10. Pleiades Shipping, owned by the Peratikos family – 10. TMS, owned by George Economou – 9. Laskaridis Maritime/Alimia, owned by Thanasis and Odysseas Laskaridis – 8. Pantheon Tankers, owned by Anna Angelicoussis – 7. Latsco Shipping, owned by Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis – 5.

The strong presence of Greek interests both in liquid cargoes and in ships under construction confirms their strategic superiority on the global shipping map.

LNG Carriers

The increase in LNG exports from the United States, especially to Asian markets, has strengthened the demand for more vessels, as the number of nautical miles involved has grown significantly. Most routes pass around the Cape of Good Hope.

The growing demand for liquefied natural gas and ongoing geopolitical developments are driving a major expansion of the global LNG fleet, a sector where Greek-owned shipping companies play a leading role, controlling 25% of the world’s LNG carrier fleet.

In terms of newbuildings, Greek shipowners have 55 LNG carriers on order, representing 17% of the global orderbook, mainly focusing on large vessels of 141,000–200,000 cubic meters.

At the top is Maria Angelicoussis, with 45 vessels in operation through Maran Gas. She is followed by:

Peter Livanos with GasLog and 37 vessels,

with and 37 vessels, George Prokopiou with 23,

with 23, George Economou with 16,

with 16, Evangelos Marinakis with 12,

with 12, Nikolas Martinos with 8,

with 8, Anna Angelicoussis with 8,

with 8, Andreas Martinos Jr. with 5,

with 5, Nikos Tsakos with 2,

with 2, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis with 2.

LPG Carriers

In the LPG carrier segment, Greek shipowners have 44 vessels under construction (14% of the global total), with a particularly strong position in Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) at 48% and in Medium Gas Carriers (MGCs) at 20%.

These developments demonstrate the adaptability of Greek shipowners to the energy transition and to new forms of low-emission fuel transportation.

