“In 2025, we will close the year with 37 million passengers for the first time. Looking ahead, passenger traffic will continue to grow because there is demand, Greek tourism will continue to grow, so we, for our part, will continue to invest.”

This was stated yesterday by Fraport Greece CEO Alexander Zinell as part of his review of the seven-year period, which was the best year to date for the 14 regional airports under the company’s management. In fact, the performance of the Greek subsidiary was the best this year compared to the rest of the group, with Greece’s contribution “being very important in the overall picture”, as George Vilos, the company’s general director of development, pointed out.

Giorgos Velos, the general manager of the company’s development department, is the main contributor to the company’s success.

- Fraport Greece: The extension of 14 regional airports, new investments and the new “bet” of Kalamata appeared first on - English.