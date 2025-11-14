Three years of tax-free rent for “closed” properties and former Airbnb – Who benefits and the bonus

With the law now published in the Government Gazette, property owners can receive full income-tax exemption on rent collected over the next three years, provided that the first long-term lease as a primary residence is signed by December 31, 2026.

As the Hellenic Property Federation (POMIDA) explains in its new guide, the measure is clear and practical: it provides real financial benefit, but it comes with strict rules governing what counts as a “vacant” property and the conditions under which the exemption is lost.

Which Properties Qualify

The exemption applies to residences up to 120 sq.m. (with an additional 20 sq.m. per child beyond the second) that meet one of the following criteria:

They were declared “vacant” on the E1–E2 tax forms for three consecutive years, or They were used exclusively for short-term rentals (e.g., Airbnb) in the previous tax year.

The lease must have a minimum duration of three years, with a three-month grace period to replace a tenant who leaves early.

For leases involving doctors, nurses, teachers, and uniformed personnel, six-month contracts are allowed, with a six-month window to re-rent the property.

Strict Conditions to Maintain the Exemption

A key requirement is consistent use of the property:

If the home remains empty for more than three months during the three-year period (or six months for the special categories above) without a new lease, the exemption ends.

If the owner returns the property to short-term rental use, the tax exemption is retroactively cancelled from the very first month.

All previously tax-free rent becomes fully taxable.

Goal of the Measure

The regulation aims to bring thousands of unused apartments—or those pulled from the long-term market for short-term rentals—back into circulation.

For eligible owners, the financial gain is significant, but only if all declarations, deadlines, and usage conditions are strictly followed.

