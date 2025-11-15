bitcoin-price-prediction:-fear-spikes-to-extreme-as-bitcoin-suffers-$1.15b-exit-wave

Bitcoin price today trades near $95,600, struggling to recover after a decisive break below the multi-month trendline that guided the 2025 structure. The slide follows a severe deterioration in flows, with more than $1.15 billion in outflows recorded yesterday, the largest single-day exit of the year.

Buyers Step Back As Outflows Spike

BTC Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

Coinglass data confirms another $5.96 million in net outflows today, extending the damage from yesterday’s large withdrawal event. The scale of distribution over the past week signals that traders are reducing exposure instead of adding risk.

Large, persistent red prints have historically aligned with breakdown phases, and the current pattern is no different. Bitcoin has not recorded a meaningful cluster of inflows since late October.

Trendline Break Shows Structural Weakness

BTC Price Action (Source: TradingView)

The daily chart shows a clean rejection from the descending trendline that has capped every rally since the September peak. Bitcoin failed on repeated attempts to reclaim this line, and the latest rejection triggered a break through the $100,000 floor.

Price now trades below all major EMAs:

• 20-day EMA at $103,727

• 50-day EMA at $108,159

• 100-day EMA at $109,994

• 200-day EMA at $107,599

This alignment flips the entire cluster into overhead resistance. Sellers are in full control, and each EMA now acts as a ceiling instead of support.

The Parabolic SAR confirms this shift. Dots remain firmly above price, showing that downward pressure remains dominant. The structure no longer forms higher lows and has transitioned into a clear corrective sequence.

The key zone between $94,000 and $92,000 is the last meaningful demand shelf shown on the chart. A break below this area would expose deeper levels toward $88,000 and potentially $82,000 if flows remain negative.

Intraday Charts Show Struggle To Rebound

BTC Short-Term Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

The 30-minute chart highlights a market trying to stabilize but lacking follow-through. The Supertrend remains red, currently sitting near $97,114, marking the first intraday barrier. Bitcoin has tested this level multiple times without securing a close above it.

RSI prints near 45, showing mild improvement from oversold territory but still below the momentum threshold. Buyers have not shown the strength needed to establish a base, and each bounce loses momentum before reaching key reversal zones.

The short-term picture is simple. Bitcoin needs a clean close above $97,114 to flip the Supertrend and open the path toward $100,000. Until then, the rebound remains reactive, not constructive.

Sentiment Breaks As Fear Takes Over

The Fear and Greed Index at 11 reflects a market in survival mode. Extreme fear phases tend to appear during structural breaks, and they often coincide with large forced selling. The combination of a trendline breakdown, stacked bearish EMAs, and severe outflows creates a heavy backdrop for traders.

Even with fear at extreme levels, there is no confirmation yet that capitulation has completed. Outflows remain elevated, and no inflow spike has appeared to offset yesterday’s large exits. Markets often require a decisive flush before stabilizing, and Bitcoin has not shown that signature yet.

Outlook. Will Bitcoin Go Up?

A recovery requires stronger flows and a close above $100,000. That would show that buyers can absorb supply and rebuild momentum.

A daily close below $92,000 signals deeper correction and exposes the broader supports at $88,000 and $82,000.

