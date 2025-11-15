this-bitcoin-price-level-stands-between-boom-and-bust

The Bitcoin price has dropped sharply this month. Since early November, it has fallen almost 15%, turning one of the strongest assets of the year into one of the weakest in the current pullback.

The drop has pushed the market into two camps again. Some believe this is the start of a deeper correction. Others believe the cycle is still unfolding, and this is merely an oversized dip. The next move depends on one level. If Bitcoin reclaims it, the rebound setup activates. If it fails there, the downside can widen fast.

Bitcoin Momentum Softens the Fall, but One Level Must Validate It

There are early signs that sellers may be losing strength.

The Relative Strength Index entered the oversold zone this week and has since reversed. That usually shows that selling pressure is easing.

A longer-term pattern also supports that view. Between April 30 and November 14, Bitcoin price formed a higher low, which means the broader trend is not fully broken. However, over the same period, the RSI also made a lower low. This is a hidden bullish divergence, a signal that often appears when a strong trend is attempting to resume after a significant correction.

For the RSI sign to play out, the Bitcoin price must cross above $100,300 ( a key support since late April), which might now act as a psychological resistance.

Bitcoin Sellers Might Be Getting Weaker: TradingView

Supply data points to the same area on the chart. The UTXO Realized Price Distribution shows a large band of long-term Bitcoins created near the $100,900 zone.

When a cluster like this forms, it often becomes a significant decision point because a large portion of the supply is at the same cost basis. This cost-basis cluster falls near the resistance level highlighted on the RSI chart.

Bitcoin Supply Zones: Glassnode

This is why the momentum story only matters if the BTC price closes back above that region. Without that close, the divergence and oversold readings remain unconfirmed.

A One-Year Low in NUPL Keeps the Bottoming Case Alive

The second argument for a rebound comes from the Net Unrealized Profit/Loss metric.

NUPL has now dropped to 0.40, its lowest reading in a year. This means the market is back to holding very thin unrealized profits, similar to early-cycle periods.

The last time NUPL hit a comparable low was in April. From there, Bitcoin climbed roughly 46% in less than two months. While this does not guarantee a repeat, it shows the market is entering a familiar pressure zone where rebounds often form if the price can stabilize.

Bottom Theory Remains Active: Glassnode

But again, this indicator also depends on price reclaiming the same resistance band. Without that, the Bitcoin bottoming theory stays open but inactive.

Bitcoin Price Trades in a Falling Channel — With Two Critical Levels In Sight

Bitcoin remains within a falling channel, maintaining a bearish short-term trend.

The first step out of it is simple: regain $100,300. A daily close above $101,600 strengthens the move and flips the old support back into support.

If that happens, the next important level sits near $106,300. Breaking above it would push Bitcoin out of the falling channel. That would shift the trend from bearish to neutral and could turn it bullish if momentum improves.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: TradingView

The bust risk sits underneath. The lower band of the channel only has two clean touches, which makes it structurally weak. If Bitcoin loses $93,900–$92,800, the pattern opens deeper levels, and the “extended cycle” view becomes much harder to defend.

Right now, everything rests on one decision point. Above $100,300, the Bitcoin price stabilizes. Below $93,900, the slide can get much worse.

