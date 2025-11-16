Tax-free window for small parcels closes in early 2026 – What changes for Temu, Shein, e-shops and consumers

From early 2026, the EU will abolish the customs exemption for parcels worth under €150. All packages from third countries will go through standard customs procedures and be subject to duties and handling fees, following Thursday’s decision by the EU Council of Finance Ministers (ECOFIN). Greece, represented by Minister of National Economy and Finance Kyriakos Pierrakakis, strongly supports the measure as essential for fair competition, revenue protection and product safety. Businesses and consumers are now weighing the pros and cons of the changes ahead.

For Greece, supporting and accelerating the measure reflects the need for a policy that balances consumer interests, the domestic retail market and the protection of public revenue—putting an end to distortions, loopholes and “back doors” that emerged with the global boom in e-commerce over the past two to three decades.

Pros include reducing unfair competition from foreign platforms, increasing public revenues, preventing the entry of unsafe products that fail to meet EU standards and environmental benefits from discouraging the production and mass consumption of low-quality items.

Cons include higher final prices for ultra-cheap imported goods due to duties and handling fees, possible strain on low-income consumers, potential customs delays and bureaucracy, higher operating costs for couriers/post offices/customs, and the need for careful planning of the “handling fee,” expected to be at least €1.50–€2 per package.

What ECOFIN Decided

EU finance ministers agreed last Thursday to abolish the low-value customs exemption, moving implementation up from 2028 to early 2026. A transitional “simple” solution will ensure all parcels undergo customs and duty procedures. Stricter measures will follow in 2028, with a new platform handling electronic clearance for all purchases from non-EU e-shops entering the EU.

Member states will present detailed implementation plans at the next ECOFIN by December 12, aiming to establish a new import system for small parcels from China and other non-EU countries “as soon as possible” in 2026—without causing excessive customs delays as millions of undeclared parcels begin requiring full processing.

What Changes for Consumers

Every parcel from a non-EU country will be assessed for customs duties regardless of value (on top of VAT, already applied at checkout through IOSS). This means higher and less attractive final prices for today’s ultra-cheap packages.

In addition to duties, a separate “handling fee” of around €2 per parcel is proposed, expected to take effect after mid-2026 — though the exact amount is still to be finalized.

How Temu, Shein, Trendyol Are Affected

The sales model of platforms like Temu, Shein, Banggood, Trendyol, and similar eBay-based stores—built on ultra-low prices and free worldwide shipping—will be directly impacted.

For years, their advantage relied heavily on the EU’s “de minimis” exemption for parcels under €150. The rule allowed foreign companies to under-declare values or buyers to split orders to avoid crossing the threshold.

From the coming months, these purchases will face duties and fees, reducing their price advantage over European retailers and potentially changing their free-shipping and free-return policies.

The shift to full customs control may also cause delays and require upgrades to customs IT systems, increasing operating costs for these platforms.

What Changes for E-shops

For Greek and European e-shops, the playing field becomes more level. Cheap direct-import parcels will no longer bypass duties, narrowing the price gap with EU-based platforms that already pay full duties and comply with strict quality standards.

Greece—an entry hub for Chinese goods—led the push alongside France to fast-track these measures to address unfair competition affecting EU businesses.

Why the System Is Changing

The explosive rise in small parcels from third-country platforms (like Temu and Shein) has caused losses for EU members—not only hurting European businesses but also enabling under-invoicing and circumvention, reducing state revenues and distorting competition.

The EU seeks fair competition, better product safety compliance, and discouraging “fast-fashion” practices that increase environmental footprint and circumvent EU rules.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that “from now on, all parcels will go through standard customs procedures,” ensuring fair competition and better consumer protection, with transitional support for member states.

Greek trade confederation president Stavros Kafounis added: “We’re not asking Europe to shut its doors to global trade, but to close the back door of unfair competition. The key distortion that must be urgently corrected is the de minimis rule.”

Minister Pierrakakis stated that “Greece fully supports the measure,” calling for implementation from early 2026.

EU officials highlight that up to two-thirds of small parcels are undervalued—an issue addressable only by abolishing the exemption and enforcing stricter rules.

- Tax-free window for small parcels closes in early 2026 – What changes for Temu, Shein, e-shops and consumers appeared first on - English.