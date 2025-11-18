The central government’s cash balance showed a surplus of 3.922 billion euros in the January-October 2025 period, compared with a surplus of 7.043 billion euros in the corresponding period of 2024, according to Bank of Greece data.

During this period, regular budget revenues amounted to 60.362 billion euros, up from 55.699 billion euros last year.

As for the expenditure of the regular budget, it amounted to EUR 51.516 billion, up from EUR 48.453 billion in the period January-October 2024.

- Bank of Greece: Cash surplus of 3.92 billion euros in 10 months to 2025 appeared first on - English.