Changes to ship taxation: What the new bill provides

The draft bill under consultation on ship taxation introduces one of the most extensive overhauls of the institutional framework of Law 27/1975, with immediate impact on shipowners, management companies, yachting professionals, and maritime activity stakeholders. Significant changes to Articles 198, 199, 200, and 202 will take effect from the 2024 tax year, while the regulation for the taxation of ships under foreign flags (Article 201) has already been applied since 2023, reinforcing the need for compliance among managers operating in Greece.

Key Pillar: Second-Class Ships

The central feature of the new framework is the reform of the method for calculating the tax for second-class ships (Article 198). The bill introduces a new scale based on gross tonnage (GRT), establishes a minimum tax, extensively restructures the coefficients by ship category, and differentiates between professional and private recreational vessels, tourist day cruise ships, high-speed boats, tugs, research vessels, fishing boats, and special-purpose ships. Specific reductions are provided for cargo and passenger ships, while the exemption for inactive private recreational vessels is eliminated.

Article 199 – Tax Declaration Requirement

Only ships with a true zero tax coefficient are exempt from the obligation to file a declaration, clarifying a previously ambiguous area.

Article 200 – Transfer and Mortgage Procedures

Significant changes are introduced for ship transfers or mortgages: any registration in the ship registry now requires full settlement of all relevant taxes (tax and contribution under Law 27/1975, crew remuneration tax, fee under Article 57 of Law 4646/2019). Rules for the new shipowner are also strengthened, with tax obligations automatically transferred from the day of transfer.

Article 201 – Taxation of Foreign-Flagged Ships

The bill enhances the taxation mechanism for ships under foreign flags, aligning the declaration and tax payment process with that for Greek-flagged vessels. Tax paid abroad may be credited under strict conditions, and the method of assessment is defined when management is transferred during the year to a Greek company.

Article 202 – Limitation of Exemptions and Reductions

Exemptions and reductions under Article 13 of Law 27/1975 will no longer apply to:

Private recreational vessels

Professional recreational vessels

Tourist day cruise ships

All types of recreational small craft

The only exception is the special exemption for second-class ships, which remains in force.

Overall Impact of the Bill

The legislation aims to modernize the ship taxation system, address old gaps, reduce ambiguities, and align the tax base with the current needs of maritime activities and the recreational market.

Key points include:

Expansion of the tax base in the recreational sector

Elimination of historical exemptions that applied to much of the sector

New requirements for charter companies, tourist day cruise operators, and private yacht owners

Detailed Highlights by Article:

Article 198 – Second-Class Ships Taxation

Complete overhaul of tax calculation for all second-class ships

Effective from the 2024 tax year

New scale based on gross tonnage (GRT)

Minimum tax established

Coefficients and Categories

New coefficients by tonnage range

Different rates for: Professional and private recreational vessels Tourist day cruise ships High-speed boats Tugs and rescue vessels Research and fishing vessels Other special ships



Reductions

Tax reductions for cargo and passenger vessels under specific criteria

Removal of inactivity-based reductions for private recreational vessels

Exceptions or reduced taxation for specific types of professional vessels

Article 199 – Filing Requirement

Declaration required only if a real tax is due

Ships with zero tax coefficient exempt

Clarifies previous ambiguities, simplifying the process for owners and managers

Article 200 – Tax Clearance for Transfers and Registry Entries

No transfer, mortgage, or registration allowed without full payment of: Tax and contribution under Law 27/1975 Crew remuneration tax (where applicable) Fee under Article 57 of Law 4646/2019 Any other applicable tax

New owner assumes tax obligations from the transfer date

Mechanism for assessment in case of unpaid obligations prior to registration

Article 201 – Foreign-Flagged Ships

Declaration and taxation of foreign-flagged ships managed in Greece treated like Greek-flagged ships

Applies from the 2023 tax year

Tax paid abroad may be credited under conditions

Assessment method defined for management transferred mid-year

Strengthened documentation, recording, and reporting obligations for Greek managers

Article 202 – Exemptions and Reductions Limited

No longer apply to: Private recreational vessels Professional recreational vessels Tourist day cruise ships All recreational small craft

Only special exemptions for second-class ships remain

