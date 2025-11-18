Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms major winners of the Food Experts Awards 2025

The Food Experts Awards (FEA) are awards for innovation and excellence in the food and beverage industry. It is essentially an international awards program that focuses exclusively on achievements in the Food and Beverage sector, rewarding individuals and organizations that distinguish themselves in this field.

FEA are designed to identify, recognize and honor companies, organizations and professionals for their achievements, dedication, outstanding work and excellence in areas such as innovation, quality, food safety, development, management and success in achieving major business and technological goals and objectives, intertwined with food science.

The Food Experts Awards aim to identify, reward and accelerate the development of innovative companies that have the greatest potential for a positive impact on the transformation and evolution of the agri-food chain and the food industry, in full alignment with one or more of the FEA’s core pillars: better design, better technology, better production, better nutrition, better environment and better life.

They are organized by Cibum, the Greek food expert’s website, while the evaluation team of all nominations consists exclusively of carefully selected scientists and food industry professionals who believe in innovation and have extensive experience, being recognized and qualified in their field. The FEA methodology is designed to deliver results with objectivity and impartiality, while the process is thoroughly reviewed and controlled by an independent auditing body.

The Food Experts Awards (FEA) 2025 ceremony was held with great success on Saturday, November 15 in Thessaloniki, as part of the Food & Drinks by DETROP exhibition at TIF HELEXPO. The event was a reference point for the food and beverage industry, bringing together companies, scientists, professionals and organizations from all over the country, in an event dedicated to innovation, responsibility and excellence.

The ceremony was presented by experienced journalists Eleni Tsagka and Elias Siakantaris, while the opening was honored with a speech by the Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Food, Ioannis Andrianos. At the same time, the head of the FEA Organizing Committee, Nikos Gdontelis, biologist and CEO of AG ADVENT, referred to the need for a “culture of quality” that permeates the entire production chain – from the field to the plate.

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms are among the major winners of the Food Experts Awards 2025 (FEA 2025 WINNERS), honored with four (4) special awards, in the following categories:

• SUPERFOOD: For the health-protective value, through clinical studies and research, of the new series of extra virgin olive oils “Plus Health evoos”

• FOOD INNOVATION STAND OUT: For the innovation in extra virgin olive oil “Plus Health DMB Multivarietal evoo”

• TOP NATURAL / BIO FOOD PRODUCT: For the organic olive oils and organic table olives of Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms

• EXCELLENCE IN FARM TO FORK APPROACH: For the practices and standards of production safety, as well as the health-protective value, through the conduct of clinical studies and research due to the high content of beneficial ingredients, in the organic oil products of Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms

FEA 2025 once again highlighted the companies that stand out for their consistency, creativity and investment in knowledge. The entries impressed both for the breadth and depth of their proposals, presenting innovative products, sustainable practices and pioneering technologies.

This year’s event confirmed that Greece has a dynamic and modern food sector, capable of playing a leading role internationally.

As George Sakellaropoulos stated during the awards ceremony, while thanking the organizing committee for the honor, FEA 2025 not only marks the end of a successful year for Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms, but also the beginning of a new era where science, innovation and respect for the consumer will determine the future of nutrition and the specialized organic olive products they produce and will continue to produce in the future.

