emerging-professions-in-greece-by-2035

The job market always shifts first quietly, then all at once. This was the case when cafés in the 2000s filled up with people “doing social media,” even though no one quite knew what that meant yet. The same pattern will repeat in the coming decade, as Greece sees the rise of professions that today feel more like imagination than reality. And no, we’re not talking about San Francisco or Silicon Valley, but about our own unique environment — with its islands, geographic isolation, tourism, and energy transition.

2035 isn’t far off. It’s the year when much of the Aegean will be served by autonomous air taxis handling low-volume transport, when isolated islands will run entirely on locally produced energy, and when small-town businesses will maintain a digital presence without needing entire marketing departments. Amid this transformation, five new professions are poised to take center stage — at least according to the AI platforms we consulted for a glimpse into the future of work.

