“my-house-ii,”-the-new-expansion-of-income-criteria-and-extension-of-the-eligibility-period-until-the-end-of-may-2026

The evaluation and eligibility criteria have been clarified, and the period of inclusion in the “My House II” programme with resources from the Recovery and Resilience Fund managed by the Hellenic Development Bank has been extended, the Ministries of Economy and Finance, Environment and Energy, and Social Cohesion and Family have announced.

Specifically, according to the announcement, the relevant Joint Ministerial Decision (JMD) is amended.

Under the new CBA, which was co-signed by Minister of Environment and Energy Stavros Papastavrou, Minister of Social Cohesion and Family Domna Michailidou, Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis, and Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance Thanos Petralias, the new income criteria are as follows:

The minimum income threshold remains at 10,000 euros for unmarried, married or cohabiting couples, as well as for single-parent families. However, the maximum income threshold based on the last tax year or the average of the last three years is increased to:

– EUR 25,000 (up from EUR 20,000) for unmarried persons.

– 35,000 euros (up from 28,000 euros) for married couples or parties to a cohabitation agreement. This amount is increased by EUR 5,000 per child (up from EUR 4,000 per child).

– EUR 39,000 (up from EUR 31,000) for single-parent families, with the increase of EUR 5,000 per child, in addition to the first, remaining constant.

About the minimum income threshold of 10,000 euros, the total annual taxable income – real or imputed – is taken into account, regardless of the source of origin and the code entered in the Personal Income Tax Return of the last tax year, plus income, also in the last tax year, that relates exclusively to pensions and welfare benefits for dependent children. About the maximum income limit, the annual taxable income – actual or imputed – regardless of the category and the code of its entry in the Personal Income Tax Return of the last tax year, does not include the income that is cumulatively exempt from the income tax of Law No. 4172/2013, according to the current framework for the year 2024, for the receipt of the heating allowance.

–The deadline for inclusion in the Programme is set at 31.05.2026 (compared to 31.12.2025), with the possibility of extension following a decision by the Minister responsible for the Special Service for the Coordination of the Recovery Fund (SSCF), subject to the availability of resources. The closing date for entering into a final recipient lending agreement is set at 31.08.2026 (compared to 30.6.2026).

The Minister of Social Cohesion and Family, Domna Michaelides, underlined: “The adjustment of the income criteria in My House II opens the door of first home ownership to even more young people and families who want to take the next step in their lives with confidence. It is not just a technical correction, but a real boost that gives stability, autonomy, and real possibilities to those who want to start a family. With the new amendment, we are making the programme more open, fairer, and closer to the real needs of society. Supporting families starts with housing and is a key pillar of our overall plan: a comprehensive matrix of 43 measures, totalling €7 billion, that turns housing policy into a real perspective for citizens.”

Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou said: “The broadening of the income criteria of the My House II programme gives a new perspective and responds to the hopes and urgent needs of even more young people in our country. It is part of a comprehensive government strategy to address the critical social challenge of access to decent housing and support for the Greek family. With an increased budget, the programme will enable a total of 20,000 of our fellow citizens to own their own home and plan the next day of their lives with security and confidence.”

Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis noted: “Following previous interventions to broaden the age and income criteria of potential beneficiaries of the “My House II” programme, but also as part of the Government’s overall plan to address the pan-European housing problem, we are making two more important amendments to enable even more of our fellow citizens to own their own home. The implementation of the programme continues at a rapid pace, as evidenced by the fact that the budget absorption rate exceeds 67%, with the result that over 11 thousand of our fellow citizens have already found a home, many of them in regions outside Attica. However, our goal is that in the period until the end of the programme, in August 2026, every available euro of the 2 billion we have secured through the resources of the Recovery and Resilience Fund will have been allocated. And our fellow citizens can live in the security and stability of their own home, paying a loan instalment lower than the average rent. With consistency and determination, we are working to improve everyday life and support everyone’s income.”

- “My House II,” the new expansion of income criteria and extension of the eligibility period until the end of May 2026 appeared first on - English.