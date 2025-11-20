Competing power projections in Greece’s ports: The U.S. strategic framework, China’s response, and the role of the Hellenic–Chinese Chamber

For many years, COSCO’s monopoly in the port of Piraeus was unchallenged, and the Americans seemed to have turned their attention elsewhere. Their strategic commitment to the ports of Alexandroupolis and Kavala was a given, while Piraeus was not “off the radar” until the arrival of Kimberly Guilfoyle in Athens and the full development of the new American plan to make Greece an energy and transit hub, but with an American stamp.

Ms. Guilfoyle made her intentions clear on ports and found favor with government officials. Not coincidentally, and in line with the logic of multiplying the country’s “strategic” points, the Minister of Development Takis Theodorikakos, agreed – always in consultation with the Maximou Mansion – that to introduce an amendment that will allow the company ONEX, which owns the Elefsina Shipyards, to expand and create a new transit hub based on the port of the region. A project to be financed by the US sovereign wealth fund DFC, which has made a dynamic entry into our region.

Shipping Minister Vassilis Kikilias, who has already developed systematic contact with Ms. Guilfoyle, is in the same vein. “Port infrastructure, shipping, and energy are creating a new security framework in the region, but one that will be accompanied by the enhancement of economic growth and employment for our country,” he said (Kathimerini on Sunday), adding that Greek-American cooperation now extends to the ports sector.

American planning is evident. Given that the US wants to use Greece as a key gateway for LNG to Europe, they do not want to allow the country to remain in the sphere of Chinese influence. Therefore, because they are not aiming to oust COSCO, which is not desirable for the government either, they are investing in forming an alternative gateway. Elefsina’s connection to the Triasio and the large logistics center there is also a given.

The Chinese are picking up the gauntlet

In this environment, the rather mild-mannered Chinese who choose to tread as a soft power in the region have reacted in a rather unusual way by their own standards. Following direct shots from Ms. Guilfoyle as early as last week, the Chinese embassy in the country issued a tough statement yesterday that demonstrates Beijing’s annoyance with the developments.

“The new US Ambassador to Greece, during her interview, launched unfounded attacks against the investment and operation of the Port of Piraeus by Chinese companies. This is a malicious slander of normal Sino-Greek trade cooperation and a serious interference in Greece’s internal affairs. These statements, imbued with a Cold War mentality and hegemonic logic, go against the fundamental professional ethics of a diplomat and fully reveal the fraudulent intention of the US to serve its own geopolitical interests by exploiting the port of Piraeus and even Greece. China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and unequivocal opposition,” the Chinese embassy spokeswoman said yesterday.

In fact, the Chinese continue, noting that “the Port of Piraeus belongs forever to the Greek people; it is not a tool for undermining regional prosperity and stability, and it must not under any circumstances fall victim to geopolitical confrontation”.

The Chamber’s messages

In this environment of “cold war”, today’s birthday event for the 50th anniversary of the Hellenic-Chinese Chamber at Hellenic Cosmos is expected with great interest. Even more interesting is that until last night, there was…difficulty in the governmental echelons to find a representative for the event. And with the planning so far, there is no greeting from whoever represents the government.

Instead, in addition to Chinese officials, former Prime Minister Costas Karamanlis, under whose watch the COSCO Chinese came to Greece, will be present. According to sources close to him, in his welcome address, Karamanlis will refer to the Greek-Chinese relations that advanced significantly during his days and will point out that the multiplier value of the investment in the port is evidenced by the current increased interest in the area. Of course, important players in business and shipping will also be present, and among those who will be honored will be the well-known shipowner Giorgos Prokopiou.

