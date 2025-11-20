panos-marinopoulos-passes-away

Panos Marinopoulos breathed his last due to anoxic brain injury.

He was a member of the historic Greek Marinopoulos family, which for decades was active in retail through its namesake chain and in the pharmaceutical industry via FAMAR. He was 74 years old and had two children with Ioanna Marinopoulou.

He studied at the School of Pharmacy of the University of Athens and later at the Institute of Political Studies in Paris.

Panos Marinopoulos had served as a board member in various companies of the group, including Famar S.A. (pharmaceutical industry), Marinopoulos Bros., and TITAN.

He had also personally and independently participated in other business ventures outside the group.

Beyond his business career, he was active in the cultural sector. He served as treasurer and board member of the Nikolaos and Dolly Goulandris Foundation – Museum of Cycladic Art.

