The strategic decision to proceed with the development of the new terminal LNG plant at Agioi Theodoroi was confirmed yesterday by Motor Oil deputy CEO Petros Tzannetakis. During the conference call with analysts to present the nine-month financial results, he pointed out that the project is now a key element of the Group’s long-term energy strategy and an example of flexibility and ability to adapt to new market conditions, at a time when demand for LNG is growing and reshaping the region’s energy map.

The development of the Gas Canal project in Agioi Theodoroi had been frozen for a long time without a final investment decision (FID), which seems to be reversed by the geopolitical environment.

This decision takes on particular significance at the current juncture, as US LNG is strengthening its role as a key source of supply for Europe, while the vertical gas corridor (Greece – Bulgaria – Romania – Moldova – Ukraine) creates a new energy artery that increases the demand for secure LNG gateways in Southeast Europe and provides guarantees for the financing of corresponding infrastructure. In this environment, floating regasification units (FSRUs) are taking on an enhanced strategic role, offering speed, flexibility, and access to new markets.

- Motor Oil: US LNG and the vertical corridor activate the new Agioi Theodoroi terminal appeared first on - English.