Vehicle circulation fees 2026: Payment without Taxisnet in 4 steps

From Monday, November 3, the notices for the 2026 vehicle circulation fees are available on the AADE’s myCAR platform. If you don’t want to log in with TAXISnet credentials, you can download the notice and pay the amount using only your Tax Identification Number (AFM) and your vehicle’s license plate number.

The procedure is as follows:

Visit the myAADE website. Select Digital Services > myCAR > Vehicles > Circulation Fees without TAXISnet. Enter your AFM, vehicle license plate number, and the year of the circulation fees. Print the notice and follow the payment procedure.

The deadline for on-time payment of the circulation fees is December 31, 2025.

A significant change this year concerns fines for late payments, which have become stricter and are now applied in a graduated manner:

25% fine for payment up to January 31, 2026.

50% fine for payment up to February 28, 2026.

100% fine for late payment from March 1, 2026 onwards.

