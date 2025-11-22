greek-ports-in-the-spotlight:-why-greece-is-evolving-into-a-key-commercial-and-a-geopolitical-gateway-for-europe

Interest from major international groups in Greek ports has skyrocketed, as the country is now considered a strategic hub.

Greece’s geographical position — along the critical Suez–Eastern Mediterranean–Europe axis — creates a dynamic environment where trade flows, energy, and shipping intersect.

The gradual opening of the Suez Canal to larger ships, with 18,000 TEU mega-containerships returning to transit, further increases the cargo directed to Greek ports, strengthening their role as key entry gates into the EU’s single market.

Piraeus is the most characteristic example. Under COSCO management it has evolved into the largest cargo port in the Mediterranean, a “flagship” of the New Silk Road and a reference point for container flows toward the Balkans and Central Europe.

On the other hand, Thessaloniki is strengthening its role as the main gateway to Southeastern Europe, while Alexandroupolis is recording an impressive geostrategic rise thanks to its new LNG terminal.

At the same time, American interest is expanding to the ONEX shipyards — in Syros and especially in Elefsina — where the United States now supports a new development model that combines shipbuilding know-how, repairs, energy infrastructure, and investments in logistics.

In the Elefsina shipyards in particular, the development of port activities that go beyond shipbuilding is being initiated for the first time, something that can transform the area into an energy port “hub” of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, the cruise sector places Greek ports at the center of another dynamic: tourism power. The country’s island geography and unique cultural heritage make Greece an ideal destination for major players such as MSC Cruises, which has already expressed interest in Greek ports, as the group is participating in the tenders for Lavrio, Patras, and Katakolo.

The group considers Greek ports crucial for the development of cruising, as they offer itinerary flexibility, alternative destinations, and an experience that few countries can compete with.

At the same time, the European Union is reinforcing Greek port policy through the Sustainable Transport Investment Plan (STIP), which directs significant funds toward “green” infrastructure, on-shore power supply for ships, facility upgrades, and connections with rail networks.

With the green transition as a priority, Greek ports take on a key role in Europe.

Greece at the center of global supply chains

The strategic importance of Greece in the new map of global supply chains is highlighted by Giorgos Xiradakis, President of the Association of Banking & Financial Executives of Greek Shipping, Vice President of the Hellenic-Chinese Chamber, and Founder & CEO of XRTC Business Consultants.

As he notes, the reordering of international trade, US-China trade tensions, and the need for new secure transport corridors are turning the interest of major powers toward Greece’s coastline.

“We are facing a development that is shaping new supply chains on a global scale,” he stated.

Despite the agreement between US President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping, which suspended for one year the escalation of the “tariff war,” the two superpowers continue — as he said — to prepare future cargo flows across the planet.

“Greece’s geoeconomic advantage is clear: it is the shortest route for serving Central and Eastern Europe, both in transit and in maritime connections,” he emphasized.

Mr. Xiradakis noted that, although Greece did not exploit in time the advantage of its long coastline, international trading powers are now moving dynamically toward the country — and others beyond the US and China are expected to follow.

“Ports that today appear inferior, such as Volos and Kavala, will become areas of major investment in the future,” he remarked.

COSCO and Piraeus: “No possibility of a sale”

Referring to the presence of Chinese COSCO in Piraeus port, Mr. Xiradakis was categorical: “There is no chance China will negotiate the sale of its shareholding.”

As he explained, Beijing has invested politically and economically both in the Greek-Chinese and EU-Chinese relationship and in the upgrading of the port itself. He pointed out that COSCO’s plans for Piraeus extend far beyond containers, including the development of activities such as automobile transport and cruising through further exploitation of the tourism sector.

At the same time, he notes that it is not interested in developing major bulk-cargo projects — a fact which, according to him, creates “huge opportunities” for the development of new supply routes from Western chains, especially toward the Elefsina area.

The challenge for Western supply chains

Mr. Xiradakis raises two critical questions regarding the development model of Western investments:

Is there the necessary cargo movement to support investments in container terminals by other major players?

Can the financing of the American DFC be harmoniously “matched” with private interests so that projects can proceed quickly?

According to him, investment interest is real, but the challenge lies in whether a coherent strategy will emerge linking state support, private capital markets, and realistic prospects for cargo growth.

A new port on the map – The next day – ONEX investments with US support

Meanwhile, significant developments are being set in motion at the Elefsina Shipyards, as according to information, procedures are advancing for their transformation into dual-purpose infrastructure: not only shipbuilding, but also commercial – port activity.

The plan, to be implemented with the participation of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), is expected to become one of the most ambitious steps in upgrading the country’s port capacity.

The ONEX facilities in Elefsina, which already have basic port infrastructure, are expected to be strengthened with new investments so they can serve dry bulk activities (bulk carriers), special-cargo transport, and energy operations centered on LNG reception capability.

This is a development that changes the role of the shipyard, placing it on the map as a new commercial and energy hub of Western Attica.

The goal is for the Elefsina Shipyards to operate a huge logistics hub connected with Thriassio. However, despite strong investment prospects, the processes are not immediate.

According to port-industry sources, the legislative initiative that will allow the expansion of activities at the Elefsina Shipyards — including the ability to operate as a commercial port — will be incorporated into the bill for the new Independent Authority for Market Oversight and Consumer Protection, which is expected to be voted on November 27.

The passing of the provision does not mean, however, that the Shipyards can “as of tomorrow morning” operate as a port. Additional permits and certifications will be required for the facility to exercise full port service in accordance with national and European frameworks.

Despite the institutional steps still pending, the Elefsina plan represents a crucial step for the restructuring of the country’s shipbuilding and port industry, shaping new prospects both for the local economy and for Greece’s broader strategic role in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Piraeus–Elefsina: The future of Greek ports as described by a port-industry executive

A concise but substantial assessment of the future of two key Greek ports, Piraeus and Elefsina, is offered by Thanos Liagos, port-industry executive and former president of ELIME, emphasizing that the two infrastructures can — each with a different role — strengthen the overall competitiveness of the Greek port system.

As he notes, Piraeus remains “the country’s strongest transshipment hub with a significant international role,” a position that is not guaranteed. To maintain its primacy, continuous infrastructure upgrades, accelerated digitization, and a shift toward greener, more efficient operating models are required.

“International competition is increasing and user needs are shifting,” he stresses, noting that Piraeus must remain technologically and operationally ahead of developments.

Regarding Elefsina, Mr. Liagos recognizes that it has “a clear advantage”: the existence of large available areas that can support new development.

With strategic planning and targeted investments, the area can evolve into an international logistics center, with activities that Piraeus can no longer host due to limited space. At the same time, the area’s existing industrial and energy base strengthens the prospect of forming a modern, combined transport and production hub.

He concludes that “utilizing the capabilities of each port with realism, strategy, and a modern understanding of logistics and maritime transport is the only path to strengthening the overall competitiveness of Greek ports.”

What port-industry executives argue

However, the discussion about developing a new major port that could compete with Piraeus is not an easy one, as the bar is extremely high.

Piraeus is today one of the strongest transport hubs in the Mediterranean, with state-of-the-art infrastructure, international investor presence, rail connection, and access to one of the largest clusters of maritime services in the world.

For a new port to become truly competitive, a set of conditions is required that goes far beyond simple port facilities.

The first and basic requirement is deep, modern, highly productive port infrastructure with depths of 14–18 meters and state-of-the-art equipment — from automated cranes to digitized cargo-management systems. Without such infrastructure, no major shipping alliance will shift volumes to a new location.

Equally critical is connection to the international rail network, which enables a port to function as a transshipment hub for Central and Eastern Europe.

Piraeus has already developed fast land corridors to the Balkans and Budapest, a factor that has dramatically boosted its competitiveness.

A new port without a strong rail gateway, a modern customs service, and direct access to European corridors cannot attract the volume of cargo required.

A decisive role is also played by the strategic investor–operator.

Experience has shown that international operators such as Cosco, MSC/TIL, CMA-CGM, Maersk APMT or DP World bring not only capital, but also stable customers, services, expertise, and global networking.

Without such a strong player, no port facility can evolve into a regional hub.

It is also noted that Piraeus faces competitive pressures both from other Mediterranean ports and from other European ports.

