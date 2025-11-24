1,200 millionaires are coming to Greece with €7.7 billion in their suitcases – Our country ranks eighth worldwide

For those who follow developments, tennis legend Novak Djokovic’s move to Greece was not a bolt from the blue. Whether one lives in Athens, Thessaloniki, or on an island, the chances of acquiring a rich & famous neighbor are growing.

From Djokovic to Richard Xiao, who invested in Aris, to tech tycoon Tom Greenwood and billionaire Paul Coulson, or Iranian Hashem Khorasvani, there are thousands of living proofs that Greece remains consistently high on the list of preferences among millionaires who migrate.

Literally! More than 1,200 millionaires choose every year to pack their suitcases for some bright corner of Greece. Our country has climbed to eighth place in the Global Citizens Report, the annual study by Henley & Partners on millionaires who relocate, seeking not only safety, stability, and a friendly environment, but also better living conditions for themselves and their families.

The report is prepared by Henley in collaboration with the global wealth analytics firm New World Wealth, aiming to reveal and identify destination countries that attract high-net-worth individuals, as well as the enormous amounts of investment capital they bring with them.

The positive aspect is that migrants of this kind usually bring their family offices with them and also continue to generate wealth from their new home. This is something we have seen firsthand, as in most cases, the habit of engaging in business doesn’t go away. Migrant millionaires, almost by default, invest not only in real estate but also in startups, tourism businesses, or start new ones.

The estimates

And what are the world’s wealthiest people looking for? Not only safe havens for their assets—toward which they move and settle—but also tax incentives, pro-investment policies, stable political and social environments, good infrastructure, and access to other economic, business, and social hubs, as well as the top educational institutions where the next generations—those destined to take over their empires—will study, grow, and be educated.

These countries are among the 10 expected to attract the highest number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in 2025, a trend that may reshape real-estate markets, entrepreneurship, and job creation in their economies.

High-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) do not simply bring wealth—they often create it. Many are entrepreneurs or investors who channel capital into local markets, purchase real estate, and finance startups. According to New World Wealth, about 15% of millionaires who migrate are business founders, with this percentage exceeding 60% among centi-millionaires and billionaires.

This year is very significant, say Henley analysts who study millionaire migration flows. Breaking every record, at least 142,000 people with liquid assets above $1 million are expected to migrate this year. This estimate from the authors of the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2025 is moderate, as they do not rule out that the final tally may surpass 150,000.

These are preliminary net inflow and outflow numbers, based on data available from January to May of the current year, with a projected annual migration rate.

Usually the deviation is small, but in any case, full annual figures and final totals will be published next year. The analysis includes a combination of other sources, such as property and company registries, LinkedIn activity, family office locations, and Henley & Partners’ client database to track the movement of over 150,000 millionaires (HNWIs) worldwide. To estimate total wealth transferred to each country, analysts multiply the number of incoming millionaires by their average net worth—a figure that varies significantly from market to market.

After the memorandum period and the crisis, Greece re-entered the map of millionaire preferences due to changes in its pro-investment and tax profile. In recent years, it has entered the top 10 and continues to climb in millionaire preferences. Attracting more than 1,100 millionaires per year, our country is becoming one of the most important and rapidly growing millionaire hubs in the world.

For 2025, Greece—showcasing a stable environment at all levels—has climbed to eighth place among countries attracting the most millionaires, as according to Henley’s research, 1,200 millionaires are preparing their suitcases to relocate permanently, along with their families, to our country.

Henley & Partners’ Head of Private Clients, Dominic Volek, says that Greece, along with Portugal, are two countries consistently rising in the ranking of most attractive destinations for millionaires—something attributed mainly to lifestyle appeal, tax incentives, and successful investment migration programs. “In Portugal, Lisbon and the Algarve are extremely popular, while the Athenian Riviera and the Greek islands top the list in Greece. Southern Europe is rapidly emerging as a new center of gravity for wealth migration in the region.”

It is no coincidence, as available data shows a 24% increase in the inflow of millionaires to Greece over a decade (2014–2024), indicating a change in the country’s domestic climate and in foreigners’ perception of Greece compared to the past.

According to Henley’s research, the 1,200 millionaires migrating to Greece represent about $7.7 billion in estimated wealth—these are the liquid assets they bring (or are estimated to bring) in their “suitcases.”

Other assets—such as properties in other countries, businesses, shares in foreign exchanges, etc.—are not counted in the wealth transferred to the destination country by migrating millionaires and their families. It is noted, however, that migrants often contribute liquid and other assets to a family office or trusts belonging to other family members as a form of “protection.”

The other hubs

At the top of the list are the United Arab Emirates, the undisputed largest and fastest-growing hub for millionaires and billionaires globally (98% growth over a decade), expected this year to become the “new home” for 9,800 millionaires bringing $63 billion.

Second place remains the United States with 7,500 millionaires transferring $43.7 billion, while Italy rises, attracting 3,600 millionaires and transferring $20.7 billion.

Next are Switzerland (3,000 with $16.8 billion), Saudi Arabia (2,400 with $18.4 billion), Singapore (1,600 with $8.9 billion), and Portugal (1,400 with $8.1 billion). Below Greece are Canada and Australia, with 1,000 millionaires each.

And those who are “bleeding”

The United Kingdom is the country with the largest outflow of millionaires: 16,500 individuals and $91.8 billion in wealth are leaving.

Second is China (7,800 with $55.9 billion), and third is India (3,500 with $26.2 billion). They are followed by South Korea, Russia, Brazil, France, Spain, Germany, Israel, and Turkey.

Milan vs. Athens

Why Milan and Athens are “Rising Stars” in wealth migration. Milan is now the third-wealthiest European city, with 115,000 millionaires and 17 billionaires, and is one of the world’s most influential cities for luxury goods and design.

The €100,000 flat tax for new residents is one of its major advantages.

Athens follows a similar path, evolving into a candidate member of the top cities for the super-rich. The development of the Athenian Riviera operates as a powerful magnet, with investors seeking luxury residences from €1 to €5+ million, creating a new “Bay Area” made in Greece.

