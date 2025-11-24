greek–chinese-cooperation:-new-prospects-in-shipping-and-investments

During the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Hellenic–Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the event which focused, among other things, on the development of Pudong’s shipping industry, Wu Jincheng emphasized the long-standing friendship between Greece and China, the mutual economic opportunities and the strategic importance of shipping cooperation. He referred to three main pillars of cooperation: strengthening the resilience of the global shipping supply chain, promoting mutual investments, and exchanging knowledge in education and maritime culture.

The event provided the occasion for a review of the potential for cooperation between Greece and China, with an emphasis on the maritime sector, technology and investments.

Pudong’s presence in Greece and visits to leading Greek shipping companies highlight the growing interaction between the two countries. According to Wu Jincheng, in 2024 more than 100,000 Chinese tourists visited Greece, while flights between Greece and China saw an increase in occupancy from 60% to over 85% following the implementation of the visa waiver. At the same time, bilateral trade volume reached 13 billion dollars, with a significant increase in imports and exports between Pudong and Greece.

Special reference was made to Piraeus, which through Greek–Chinese cooperation has developed into the largest port in Greece and the second largest in the Mediterranean, serving as an example of international cooperation based on trust and mutual benefit.

Wu Jincheng also presented the Pudong area as an economic, technological and maritime hub: the region’s GDP reaches 230 billion dollars, while strategic sectors such as integrated circuits, biomedicine and artificial intelligence exceed 92 billion dollars, representing more than 50% of industrial output. International connectivity, the concentration of foreign investments and technological innovation make Pudong an ideal destination for cooperation.

Regarding maritime cooperation, the head of Pudong highlighted three key areas:

Strengthening the resilience of the global shipping chain: Greece has 590 shipping companies and a fleet of 6,700 vessels, while Chinese shipbuilding industries remain among the world’s leaders. Pudong’s complete business chain covers all stages of shipping and can work closely with the Greek community to create a cross-border ecosystem.

Promoting mutual investments: The development of Pudong’s “Going Global” Enterprise Cluster and the strengthening of digital port–shipping–trade platforms create opportunities for Greek companies in the digital and green transformation of shipping, while new ESG financial tools and international ship management accounts will further boost investments.

Cooperation in maritime culture and education: Through exchanges, exhibitions and educational programs, such as the 3rd Shipping Week in Pudong and the planned Sino-Greek Maritime Culture Exhibition, the two countries will promote executive training and the dissemination of maritime culture.

Wu Jincheng concluded his speech by inviting Greek shipowners and entrepreneurs to invest in Pudong, stressing that Greece–China cooperation can offer stability and growth to the global economy.

The Mayor seals a new phase of cooperation between Greece and China, based on strong maritime traditions, technological innovation and mutual economic benefits. Future opportunities focus on the creation of joint investment programs, strengthening the resilience of shipping supply chains and developing educational and cultural initiatives that will consolidate the relationship between the two countries on the international stage.

