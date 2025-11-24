Greek exports to the U.S.: Which products withstood and which were hit by Trump’s tariffs

With the White House Executive Order issued on November 14, the retaliatory tariff on a large number of products was lifted retroactively from November 13. The measure is part of Donald Trump’s effort to ease the cost-of-living pressures created by the duties imposed on imports from around the world. The Order also provides for the refund of any tariffs paid on goods that were cleared through customs and released from bonded warehouses after November 13.

Among the products now exempt are several Greek exports, including kiwis, cherries, coffee, baked goods, petroleum asphalt, mercury oxides, and pharmaceuticals. However, some of Greece’s most important export categories—such as canned fruits and vegetables, olives, olive oil, seafood, and aluminum or iron profiles and constructions—are not included.

Overall, the performance of Greek exports to the United States during the tariff period shows strong variation across sectors: some products demonstrated remarkable resilience, while others were significantly affected by the new tariff regime. The appearance of new product codes in the market, along with growth in specific export categories, highlights opportunities for deeper market penetration. At the same time, the decline of traditional export staples underscores the need for targeted measures and strengthened competitiveness.

