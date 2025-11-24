Permanent aid of EUR 250: How pensioners can check if they are eligible

The annual financial support for pensioners is being paid today, Monday, 24 November 2025, in accordance with the provisions of Article 72 of Law 5217/2025, as announced.

The number of eligible e-EFKA beneficiaries amounts to 1,241,361 individuals, while total public expenditure stands at €310,317,350.

In total, 1,402,841 individuals will receive the financial support, including:

e-EFKA pensioners,

beneficiaries of OPEKA disability allowances,

pensioners of the “Small Public Sector” who meet the prescribed income, asset and age criteria, as defined by the current institutional framework.

Pensioners can receive personalised information on whether they meet the eligibility requirements via the special electronic platform available on the e-EFKA website, through the following path:

Electronic Services → Pensioners → Check eligibility for annual financial support for vulnerable social groups (Article 72 of Law 5217/2025)

Access link to the service:

https://www.efka.gov.gr/elegxosdikaiomatos.php

To access the service, users must log in using their personal Taxisnet credentials, ensuring authentication and the protection of personal data.

