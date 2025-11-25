Hellenic Chamber of Shipping brings the new generation closer to the maritime sector

The Hellenic Chamber of Shipping (HCS), under the presidency of Giorgos Alexandratos, has launched an initiative aimed at introducing young people to the dynamic world of shipping, combining tradition, technology and international career prospects.

As part of this nationwide campaign, the HCS printed and distributed informational brochures to 345,000 students across 1,830 general and vocational high schools throughout Greece.

“Young people now have access to reliable information about a career as a Merchant Navy Officer, including the required studies, the steps for admission to the Academies, career progression, opportunities and earnings, as well as international prospects,” said Giorgos Alexandratos, adding:

“Speaking the language of youth, the HCS uploaded ten videos on TikTok, featuring real officers on ship bridges, in engine rooms and in ports around the world. Through their experiences, students can see and feel what life at sea is really like, beyond theoretical data.”

The initiative is actively supported by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, the Ministry of Education, as well as organisations such as the Union of Greek Shipowners.

In its statement, the HCS emphasised that maritime education and informing the younger generation are now a key priority:

“We have absolute confidence in the new generation. All we need to do is show them all the routes on the map. The new generation will choose its own path, guided by knowledge and its future.”

The action does not stop here: the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping is already planning new initiatives to keep opportunities and horizons open for young people and to maintain Greece’s strong connection with the world of shipping.

