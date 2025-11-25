The residents of Spata are “on the rails,” having appealed to the Council of State over the planned development of large-scale data center infrastructure in the area. They are requesting comprehensive studies that will assess the potential impacts and the carrying capacity of the region.

Residents and local stakeholders are focusing on what they argue will be significant burdens on the area, particularly increased noise and changes to the local microclimate due to higher temperatures and energy consumption associated with multiple new facilities. Three data centers are currently in progress (Dromeus Capital–APTO, Microsoft, and EDGNEX Data Centers of DAMAC–PPC).

The issue is especially pressing ahead of the imminent review by the Attica Regional Council of the Environmental Impact Study (EIA) for the largest of the three data centers—a facility with an 80 MW capacity—which has already received a negative opinion from the Municipal Council of Spata–Artemis. Discussion on the EIA for the Dromeus Capital–APTO project is scheduled for today during the Regional Council’s meeting.

- Residents raise concerns over plans for three data centers in Spata appeared first on - English.