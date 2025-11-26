Disbursement of €2.1 billion from the Recovery and Resilience Facility to Greece

The European Commission today disbursed €2.1 billion from the Recovery and Resilience Facility to Greece, following the positive assessment of the country’s 6th payment request for grants, which was submitted in mid-July.

As a result of this development, Greece has now received €23.4 billion from the Recovery and Resilience Facility, an amount corresponding to 65.2% of the total budget of the National Plan “Greece 2.0”.

The payment request concerned the completion of 39 milestones and targets of the National Plan, bringing the total number of fulfilled milestones to 178, or 48% of the total, compared with an average achievement rate of 43% across the 27 EU Member States.

The completed milestones cover critical areas of the economy and daily life, such as:

Education , with the installation of 36,200 interactive learning systems in public schools;

, with the installation of 36,200 interactive learning systems in public schools; Health , with the promotion of the Electronic Health Record and the strengthening of the Family Doctor system;

, with the promotion of the Electronic Health Record and the strengthening of the Family Doctor system; Social Welfare, through the granting of benefits to 1.3 million beneficiaries via prepaid cards.

In the energy sector, the installation of approximately 12,000 photovoltaic systems was completed, subsidising individuals and farmers, along with the promotion of 175 MW of energy storage projects and institutional reforms. For road safety, contracts were completed for interventions at 7,780 dangerous points on municipal and regional road networks and for the installation of smart LED lighting systems. In the justice sector, the judicial police began operating and the digital training of 7,000 judges and court employees was completed. At the same time, reforms in public administration were accelerated, with over 90% of land registry completion, as well as tax reforms, most notably the interconnection of 400,000 cash registers and POS systems with the MyData platform.

The Minister of State, Akis Skertsos, stressed:

“Within three years, Greece has succeeded in absorbing €23.4 billion – the equivalent of an NSRF programme usually absorbed over nine years – implementing with efficiency, transparency and speed critical and useful reforms and investments that improve citizens’ lives. We are working intensively to complete all our commitments on time by August 2026.”

The Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance responsible for the Recovery and Resilience Facility, Nikos Papathanasis, stated:

“Today’s development, following previous positive assessments by leading European and international institutions regarding both the implementation of the National Plan ‘Greece 2.0’ and the government’s broader growth policy, confirms the measurable outcome of the national effort. Our goal remains for the country to remain among the top performers in Europe in terms of absorption of funds, including those from the Recovery and Resilience Facility. We are accelerating the reforms the country needs. We support investment, entrepreneurship, infrastructure and the everyday life of all citizens. We strengthen interventions that will ensure income growth and enable the return of the dividend of growth to society.”

The Secretary General for Coordination at the Presidency of the Government, Evi Dramalióti, noted:

“The European Commission approved the disbursement of the 6th grant tranche, amounting to €2.1 billion, from the Recovery and Resilience Facility, confirming Greece’s progress in implementing the ‘Greece 2.0’ plan. With this new payment, total disbursements to the country amount to €23.4 billion, i.e. 65% of the programme, highlighting Greece’s strong position in the utilisation of European resources. Of the 39 milestones, 22 concern reforms that already improve citizens’ daily lives: upgrading public services, speeding up the delivery of justice, facilitating clean energy investments and strengthening access to primary healthcare. Greece continues to implement the programme with planning and determination, aiming at immediate benefits for all citizens.”

The Governor of the Recovery Fund, Orestis Kavalakis, stated:

“Today’s disbursement of €2.1 billion for the 6th payment request of the Recovery Fund grants strengthens Greece’s position among the leading countries in terms of disbursements, having received 65% of its budget. With consistency and effectiveness, all Recovery Fund resources are being utilised for the benefit of the economy and citizens.”

