European Commission approves disbursement of €2.1 billion to Greece under “NextGenerationEU”

The European Commission has approved the disbursement of a total of €4.1 billion to four EU Member States – Greece, Portugal, Slovenia and Austria – under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), the central pillar of “NextGenerationEU”. These disbursements are part of the Commission’s efforts to support economic growth and strengthen the resilience of EU Member States, following the successful implementation of the reforms and investments set out in each country’s recovery and resilience plan.

Greece: Disbursement of €2.1 billion

The Commission will disburse €2.1 billion in grants to Greece following the country’s sixth payment request under the RRF. This payment covers 39 milestones and targets, supporting key areas such as health, education, public administration and taxation. Significant measures also include the establishment of a legal framework for renewable hydrogen and sustainable biomethane, the launch of a new information platform for taxpayers, the installation of 12,200 photovoltaic panels in households and farms, as well as the creation of a national digital health record for healthcare professionals and patients.

Greece’s recovery and resilience plan, supported by a total funding package of €35.95 billion (€18.22 billion in grants and €17.73 billion in loans), has now reached a disbursement rate of 65%.

