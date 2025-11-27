black-friday-2025:-everything-consumers-need-to-know-before-shopping

This year, Black Friday 2025 falls on the last Friday of the month (November 28), immediately followed by Cyber Monday, which will take place on December 1, 2025.

The Union of Consumer Workers of GSEE has highlighted five points of particular attention for Black Friday to help consumers avoid excessive strain on their household budgets.

The scientific collaborators of the Confederation recommend that consumers:

Conduct market research and check not only the price (original and new) but also the quality of the products.

Additionally, they should search online for the price of the product they intend to buy using the product code or model number to ensure that the price they found is the most advantageous. Set limits on their needs and plan purchases with a list, so they align with their personal or family budget and avoid reckless spending. Be informed about the terms of installment purchases. Especially when using a credit card, always be aware of the terms and conditions of the purchase.

In particular, check whether interest is applied, as this can significantly increase the cost of the purchase. Pay attention to price reduction details, especially on this day and during all discount periods. Any announcement of a price reduction must indicate the previous price applied by the supplier during the 30-day period before the price reduction. A price reduction announcement is any notification from a trader that the price they charge for a product or service has been lowered. For example, a price reduction may appear as:

– A percentage (%), e.g., “20% off”

– A specific amount, e.g., “€10 off”

– Listing a new (lower) price alongside the previous (higher) price, which may be struck through, e.g., “now €50, before €100”

– Other advertising practices, such as “buy today without paying VAT,” informing the consumer that the reduction equals the VAT value (without implying VAT is not collected)

– Announcements such as “discounted price,” “special offers,” or “Black Friday deals” Always request a receipt for purchased products. If the product is defective and they wish to return or exchange it, presenting the receipt is mandatory.

Since most purchases on this day—or generally during discount periods—are now made online, consumers should not ignore the rules of safe online shopping.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The main similarity between the two days is the large number of deals available to consumers.

However, it is worth noting that Black Friday focuses on household items and appliances, although offers of all kinds, including clothing and shoes, are also common.

On the other hand, Cyber Monday is dominated by technology products, gadgets, software, and subscriptions, all of which are exclusively available online.

In any case, it is recommended to conduct market research before shopping to verify whether the discounts are genuine or misleading.

At the same time, caution is required for online transactions, avoiding suspicious e-shops or offers shared solely on social media, and special care must be taken to protect personal data.

