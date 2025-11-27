Deposits increased, loans decreased in October, according to the Bank of Greece

Household and business deposits recorded an increase of €222 million in October, resulting in their annual growth rate standing at 3.4%.

According to data from the Bank of Greece, in October deposits by businesses decreased by €2.35 billion, compared to an increase of €2.744 billion the previous month, while the annual rate of change remained almost unchanged at 12.3% from 12.2% the previous month. In particular, deposits of non-financial corporations decreased by €2.313 billion, compared to an increase of €2.987 billion the previous month. Deposits of insurance companies and other financial institutions decreased by €38 million, compared to a decrease of €244 million in the previous month.

Overall, deposits of the private sector decreased by €2.1 billion, compared to an increase of €2.65 billion the previous month, while the annual rate of change remained almost unchanged at 5.6% from 5.5% the previous month.

Finally, deposits of the public sector (general government) also fell by €447 million, compared to an increase of €409 million the previous month.

On the lending side, the net flow of financing to businesses was negative by €1.3 billion in the previous month, while the annual rate of change remained almost unchanged at 5.6% from 5.5% the previous month.

Financing to self-employed professionals was also negative by €34 million, compared to a positive net flow of €25 million in the previous month. The annual rate of change in their financing was -0.4%, compared to -1.0% the previous month.

Finally, the monthly net flow of financing to individuals was positive by €27 million.

Overall, the monthly net flow of total financing was negative by €1.7 billion in October 2025, compared to a positive net flow of €2.866 billion in the previous month.

