Ministry of Maritime Affairs: Unemployment benefit for seafarers doubled, beneficiaries expanded

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, in cooperation with the Ministry of National Economy and Finance and following an actuarial study, is moving forward with doubling the unemployment benefit for seafarers from €300 to €600, as well as significantly expanding the number of beneficiaries. The measure concerns hundreds of seafarers who in previous years received lower support compared to the general unemployment benefit scheme.

More specifically, by order of the Minister of Maritime Affairs, Vasilis Kikilias, the procedures for implementing the increase are being activated immediately, while the necessary funding has already been secured by the economic staff and the measure has been included in the multiannual planning of the Ministry of Finance.

At the same time, a substantial expansion of the categories eligible for the benefit is underway, so that more seafarers who were previously excluded can be included. In this way, a long-standing request of the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO) for fair support terms for the maritime community is being satisfied.

The Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vasilis Kikilias, stated:

“As I had committed during my last meeting with the Secretary General of the PNO, Emm. Tsikalakis, we are correcting an injustice that weighed on our seafarers for many years and are substantially strengthening their social protection. I would like to thank the Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, and the Deputy Minister of Finance, Thanos Petralias, for the cooperation that allowed this measure to be included in the multiannual planning of the economic team. We are proceeding with doubling the benefit and with a very significant expansion of the beneficiaries, in a way that effectively supports the sector and clearly recognises the contribution of our seafarers to the national economy.”

