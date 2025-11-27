Urban planning services transferred to the cadastre – Building permits to be processed digitally with 30% sample checks

This new body will assume responsibility for issuing and auditing building permits nationwide, replacing the current system of Municipal Urban Planning Offices (YDΟM), which today operate with large disparities in staffing levels, processing speed, and overall efficiency.

The reform was formally presented to the Cabinet on Thursday, November 27, by Ministers Stavros Papastavrou, Dimitris Papastergiou, and Deputy Minister Nikos Tagaras. The legislation is expected to be passed by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

The Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, had already announced the initiative at the 89th Thessaloniki International Fair on September 6, 2025, stating that urban planning authorities responsible for issuing and controlling building permits would be transferred from the municipalities and integrated into the Hellenic Cadastre.

The Current Situation in Municipal Urban Planning Offices

Only 185 out of 332 municipalities nationwide currently operate a YDOM.

municipalities nationwide currently operate a YDOM. 28 major municipalities with more than 25,000 residents have no urban planning service at all.

with more than 25,000 residents have no urban planning service at all. In some regions, one office serves up to nine municipalities , causing delays of many months.

, causing delays of many months. 35% of active offices are staffed by only two engineers .

of active offices are staffed by only . Around 650 employees are expected to retire in the coming years.

are expected to retire in the coming years. Public satisfaction with YDOM services was rated 3.4/10 in 2025.

Responsibilities Transferred to the New Agency

1. Issuing Building Permits

All procedures currently carried out by YDOM will be transferred, including:

Pre-approval of building permits

Verification of building regulations

Review of files and exception requests

Referral of cases to the Architectural & Planning Councils (SY.PO.TH.A.)

Sample and complaint-based legality checks

Suspension of works or permit revocation in case of violations

2. Construction Oversight & Management of Unauthorized Structures

EOKED will supervise all stages of construction:

Compliance with approved architectural and structural plans

On-site inspections

Imposition of fines and work stoppages

Management of files for unauthorized or unsafe buildings

Demolitions and enforcement actions

Issuance of Construction Inspection Certificates (PEK) upon project completion

3. Targeted and Risk-Based Audits Using AI

A new central monitoring mechanism will be introduced:

30% of acts will undergo sample inspection

will undergo sample inspection Audits will be risk-based , guided by algorithmic assessment

, guided by algorithmic assessment Priority will be given to areas with high levels of violations or environmental sensitivity

Responsibilities Remaining with Municipalities

Municipalities will retain responsibility for spatial and urban planning:

Land-use planning

Urban planning studies

Redevelopment and expansion of city plans

Designation of roads, public spaces, and community facilities

Participation in Local Urban Plans and broader spatial policies

What the New Agency Will Deliver

The reform establishes a nationwide system for permitting and construction oversight, with all processes handled digitally and under unified rules. A risk-based supervision model will ensure consistent oversight, while every construction project will require a pre-construction audit and a final construction compliance certificate.

The entire body of urban planning legislation will be codified into 477 articles, and a Unified Digital Map will centralize all urban, spatial, and environmental data into a single platform.

Transparency and Equal Treatment for Citizens

Politically, the government links the reform to strengthening the rule of law in property ownership, improving public administration, and enhancing digital public services. As they emphasize:

“Protecting and maximizing the value of every citizen’s property with transparency and equality is at the heart of our governing philosophy. This reform is not simply an administrative shift of services. It strengthens public administration, improves service quality for citizens, and unifies rules that will apply equally to all.

We are choosing to meet the challenges of the next decade with proper spatial planning and a fully digital property-lifecycle framework, rather than remain trapped in past dysfunction and bureaucracy.”

