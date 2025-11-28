Athens Stock Exchange: 4.4% surge in November and third consecutive weekly gain

The Athens Stock Exchange remained in the red for the second consecutive day, resulting in a pullback to the 2,080-point area. However, this did not prevent strong gains from being recorded in November. Additionally, Athens maintained a positive trend for the third consecutive week.

Specifically, during Friday’s session (28/11), the General Index fell by 16.65 points or -0.79%, closing at 2,083.15 points, near the day’s low of 2,082.87 points. The day’s high was recorded at 2,101.18 points. On a weekly basis, the General Index rose by +1.04%, closing November with gains of +4.41%. Over the 11-month period, it has surged by +41.74%.

Focus on Alpha Bank, OPAP, and Intralot

Alpha Bank shareholders today locked in the right to a provisional dividend of €0.04 per share (€111.38 million) for the 2025 fiscal year. The dividend ex-right date is scheduled for Monday, December 1, with payments beginning Friday, December 5. According to updated bank information, the net payable amount is €0.0460660169 per share.

Attention was also on OPAP, as the group’s management conducted a special presentation regarding the merger with Allwyn. According to the Capital Markets Update, the new combined company will be the world’s second-largest publicly traded gaming operator and the largest publicly traded number games operator. It will be well-positioned to capitalize on key industry trends, with pro forma EBITDA of €1.92 billion (including PrizePicks and Novibet), trailing only Flutter (€2.28 billion).

Intralot was also in focus after yesterday’s analyst briefing, where the company presented a plan to mitigate the impact of increased online gaming taxation in the UK from 21% to 40%, effective April 2026. The goal is to reduce the impact by €50 million during 2025-2026 and build a €30 million “buffer” for 2026-2027.

Wall Street on Holiday Mode – Modest Gains in Europe

Wall Street is in festive mode, having been closed yesterday for Thanksgiving Day. Today, the U.S. market operates on a half-day schedule, closing early at 20:00 Greek time. The three main indices are all up around +0.3%, with the session proceeding normally after a technical issue at CME data centers caused a sudden interruption.

Other global markets are trading cautiously as investors look for signs that recent gains can be sustained amid lower trading volumes in the U.S. European stock markets show slight gains but exhibit signs of fatigue following the recent rally. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rises by +0.3%, with other major European benchmarks moving between +0.3% and +0.4%.

