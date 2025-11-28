Banks: The three reasons behind the e-banking system problems — Major dysfunction largely resolved

A triple coincidence has put pressure on the systems: Servers were overwhelmed by an unusually high number of transactions from salary payments, benefit deposits, and Black Friday shopping.

According to insiders familiar with the situation, due to the rain, consumers preferred to use e-banking and shop online, taking advantage of discounts.

Ongoing recovery

At times, the transaction volume was so high that it caused delays and issues with some banks’ e-banking services.

However, the problems are being addressed and resolved, even if occasional setbacks occur, say sources involved. Banks prioritize business accounts but also handle consumer credit issues.

