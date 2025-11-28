bloomberg:-pierrakakis-announces-his-candidacy-for-eurogroup-presidency-today

Minister of National Economy and Finance Kyriakos Pierrakakis will submit his candidacy for the presidency of the Eurogroup, a position from which he could lead one of Europe’s key economic decision-making bodies, - reports.

According to the same information, Mr. Pierrakakis is expected to make the announcement later today, Friday, before the deadline that expires at 5 p.m. Brussels local time, according to people familiar with his plans who declined to be named.

This is a move of significant political and symbolic weight, as the head of the body is one of the most influential voices in shaping economic policy in the Eurozone.

How the election will take place – The main rivals

The finance ministers of the 20 countries will elect the new president at the meeting of December 11. Each country has one vote, regardless of the size of its economy, shaping a process that requires balance, alliances and political influence.

The battle is expected to be close, as none of the countries considered favorites has previously held the position. Among the potential candidates being discussed are:

Vincent van Peteghem (Belgium)

Carlos Cuerpo (Spain)

Pierrakakis’ office did not comment on the matter, but the internal discussions are in full swing.

The role of the Eurogroup president – More than a coordinator

The head of the Eurogroup represents the finance ministers:

at G7 meetings,

at IMF and World Bank gatherings,

and coordinates the Eurozone’s economic policies.

Although the Eurogroup began as an informal “discussion forum,” the debt crisis transformed it into one of Europe’s strongest central institutions, with a decisive role in bailout programs, banking reforms, and Greece’s rescue from exiting the euro.

The symbolism for Greece – A decade after the crisis

Pierrakakis’ candidacy carries strong symbolic significance. While Greece was for years at the epicenter of the crisis, today it:

has regained investment-grade status,

shows growth rates higher than many of its partners,

produces fiscal surpluses,

is even discussing early repayment of EFSF and IMF loans.

Kyriakos Pierrakakis recently stated that a top European position for a Greek official “would symbolize the success of the Greek economy in recent years.”

Pierrakakis’ profile – From digital transformation to the Eurogroup

Although he has been at the Ministry of Finance for just eight months, Pierrakakis has already earned the respect of his European counterparts.

His résumé includes:

a four-year term as Minister of Digital Governance (2019–2023), during which he accelerated the digital transformation of the public sector,

service at the Ministry of Education, where he established the framework for the operation of private universities,

academic studies in Political Economy and Computer Science.

Those who preceded him in the role

Over the past 20 years, only four politicians have held the Eurogroup presidency:

Jean-Claude Juncker (2005–2013)

Jeroen Dijsselbloem (2013–2018)

Mário Centeno (2018–2020)

Paschal Donohoe (2020–2024)

The Irishman Mr. Donohoe resigned unexpectedly, paving the way for a new generation of leadership.

