extension-until-30-june-2026-to-the-lift-inventory

A joint ministerial decision signed by Development Minister Takis Theodoricakos and Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou extends the deadline for the inventory of elevators until June 30, 2026.

In recent weeks, the number of lifts that have been inventoried has increased significantly, having now exceeded the 250,000

At the same time, cooperation between the Ministry of Development’s services and POMIDA and the companies installing and maintaining the lifts has been further strengthened. The extension gives sufficient time for all owners, property managers, maintenance, and elevator installers to take the necessary steps.

