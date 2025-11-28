who-is-vincent-van-peteghem,-candidate-for-the-eurogroup-presidency

The Belgian Finance Minister, Vincent Van Peteghem, seeks to succeed Pascal Donohoe and take on one of the most powerful institutional roles in the Eurozone—that of Eurogroup president. Greek Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis is also a candidate for the position.

The Belgian minister’s candidacy is no coincidence: he comes from a country with a long tradition of mediation and balancing European interests, and he has demonstrated an ability to navigate different political lines without losing credibility in Brussels.

Van Peteghem has been among the most supportive advocates for next-generation fiscal rules, focusing on fiscal responsibility alongside the strategic flexibility necessary for countries to invest in defense, the green transition, and digital technology. In his statements, he has highlighted the need for “European stability with adaptability,” attempting to bridge the North-South divide regarding the future of fiscal discipline.

His potential election would coincide with a critical period: the new SAFE mechanism to boost the European defense industry, discussions about the future of the Recovery Fund, and the activation of the new Stability Pact will shape the EU’s economic architecture in the coming years. The Belgian minister aims to present himself as the person who can secure consensus and stability without sacrificing growth prospects.

If he manages to gather support from major countries—and especially avoids disrupting the balance between Paris and Berlin—his chances of becoming the next Eurogroup head increase significantly. In short, his candidacy is seen more as a political test than a mere formal procedure.

