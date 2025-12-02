DIAS: IRIS available everywhere – 120 million transactions expected by 2025

Account-to-account (AAA) interbank direct money transfer service, IRIS, has been available at all physical points of sale (POS) and in all online stores in the country since yesterday (1/12), according to Dias S.A., which announced that the “IRIS Everywhere” project has been completed.

The company announced that “IRIS Everywhere” has now gone live on the IRIS platform, marking the full rollout of the system nationwide.

With the expansion of IRIS Commerce—now with no transaction limits—IRIS direct payments are truly available everywhere: in physical stores, e-shops, peer-to-peer transfers, and payments to professionals and government agencies. Together, these create a seamless, unified payment experience.

With this milestone, Greece becomes the first country in Europe to achieve universal acceptance of direct account-to-account (A2A) payments at every point of sale. At the same time, IRIS adoption is reaching record levels: 120 million IRIS transactions are expected in 2025, worth €11 billion. The platform now counts 4.2 million registered users on the Person-to-Person service (IRIS P2P), 580,000 freelancers on the Person-to-Professional service (IRIS P2Pro), and full availability across all POS terminals and e-shops in the country via IRIS Commerce.

The implementation of “IRIS Everywhere” was completed in a short timeframe, during one of the most demanding development cycles for electronic payments in Greece. Its success reflects the close cooperation between DIAS and every pillar of the payments ecosystem—government, banks, payment service providers, acquirers, technology vendors, and ERP providers.

“As of December 1, Greece will for the first time have a single, national direct-payment instrument available at every transaction point.

The universal availability of IRIS Commerce across all physical and digital payment environments is a major step forward for the economy, for businesses, and for citizens. It is also a highly collaborative achievement involving the entire payments ecosystem.

With Greece now hosting one of the most advanced instant-payment markets in Europe, we are preparing for the next major step in 2026: the Phase 1 connection of IRIS P2P with the European EuroPA network, enabling Greeks to make direct payments just as easily and reliably across borders.

At DIAS, in partnership with banks and other PSPs, we remain committed to our mission: delivering secure, intuitive, and dependable payments for everyone,” said Stavroula Kabouridou, CEO of DIAS.

