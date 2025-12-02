Nikas now formally in the hands of Yfantis — acquisition completed

The acquisition of 100% of NIKAS’ shares by the YFANTIS Group has been officially completed, according to an announcement by Bespoke SGA Holdings and A&H YFANTIS.

According to the announcement, the merger of the two companies creates strong prospects for growth, innovation, and extroversion in both the domestic and international markets.

Statement by Mr. Spyros Theodoropoulos, Chairman & CEO of Bespoke SGA Holdings S.A.:

“With the completion of the transaction, I would like to express my confidence that, under the experienced management of YFANTIS, NIKAS will continue its growth trajectory, with stability ensured and its business activity further strengthened. I would like to warmly thank the management and all employees of NIKAS for their contribution and dedication to achieving our goals. We are proud of what we have accomplished together, and we are certain that, under YFANTIS’ guidance, NIKAS will continue its course even more dynamically.”

Statement by Mr. Alexios Yfantis, Chairman & CEO of A&H YFANTIS S.A.:

“This is a development that fills us with joy and responsibility, as two historic names in the Greek food market are now joining forces with a shared vision of growth, innovation, and extroversion. Our goal is to make full use of the capabilities and know-how of both companies, with absolute respect for the identity, tradition, and quality represented by NIKAS. With a deep sense of responsibility toward employees, partners, and consumers, we are committed to continuing with the same dedication to quality and innovation.”

