Power theft surges on the islands — Ikaria tops the list

In addition to its campaign against tax evasion and illegal agricultural subsidies, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) is now joining the fight against electricity theft — a practice that costs the Greek energy system, the state, and ultimately law-abiding consumers tens of millions of euros every year.

AADE and the electricity network operator HEDNO are launching a new phase of cooperation, aiming from early 2026 to detect electricity theft through automated processes.

Through the “Unified HEDNO Registers” application, AADE will now provide tax data from the E1, E2, and E3 forms, based on electricity supply numbers, tax years, taxpayers’ AFM (tax ID), and key property identification data. Cross-checking these records with HEDNO’s consumption data, on-site inspections, and citizen reports is expected to significantly increase detection of electricity theft, which harms all other consumers.

Who is being targeted

AADE’s involvement in the “meter battle” changes the landscape in the hunt for electricity theft, since for the first time tax return data, AFM, supply numbers, and property identity information will be linked directly with HEDNO’s database. These targeted cross-checks aim to uncover cases where the declared use (e.g. workshop), rental status, number of occupants, or square meter size do not justify mysteriously low electricity consumption — targeting organized fraud rather than citizens who simply struggle to pay their bills.

The phenomenon has grown significantly, with “professional” offenders earning millions through illegal connections. From early 2025 through the first five months alone, electricity theft cases that were successfully detected are estimated to have caused more than €35 million in losses to companies and society. In the tourism sector (HORECA) alone, verified cases from 700 inspections amounted to €1.2 million. Overall, more than 15,500 instances of power theft have been recorded this year, with cases spiking during the summer tourist season.

Areas with intense tourism activity show the highest violation rates. The island of Ikaria leads with 41.7% confirmed or suspected cases relative to inspections, followed by Mykonos with 37.8% and Rhodes with 22.3%. Other islands with high rates include Kos (15.7%), Rethymno (15%), Tinos (12.9%), Santorini (12.6%), and Paros (12.5%). Lower rates were recorded in Agios Nikolaos (9.4%), Heraklion (8.3%), Chania (7.5%), and Naxos (5.8%).

- Power theft surges on the islands — Ikaria tops the list appeared first on - English.