What will apply to wills and renunciations of inheritance – What rights the cohabitation agreement grants – Changes coming in the first half of ’26

The innovative provisions of the bill for the reform of inheritance law were presented by the Minister of Justice Giorgos Floridis and the Deputy Minister of Justice Ioannis Bougas, together with Emeritus Professor of the Law School of the University of Athens, Apostolos Georgiadis, who headed the committee introducing the changes 80 years after its initial implementation.

The bill will be open for public consultation until the turn of the new year, and its implementation will begin in the first half of 2026.

Specifically, multi-layered and innovative changes to inheritance law—80 years after it was first applied—are included in the new bill prepared by a special committee chaired by Apostolos Georgiadis.

The new provisions were announced at the Ministry of Justice, with the Minister noting that it is “a thoroughly scientific work,” while Ioannis Bougas emphasized the importance of the new inheritance law for citizens and the economy. Apostolos Georgiadis explained the new provisions in detail.

Inheritance Contracts

Two types of inheritance contracts are provided for:

A contract in which the testator (the person leaving their estate) concludes the agreement while alive, leaving their estate to take effect after death. Until they pass away, they may manage their assets freely. A contract in which a person who has inheritance rights renounces them during their lifetime for various reasons—stating that they do not wish to inherit something to which they are entitled.

Intestate Succession

The share of the surviving spouse increases to 33% when there is only one child .

when there is only . When there are two or more children, the surviving spouse inherits 25% and the children the remainder.

If there are no children, the surviving spouse inherits before the deceased’s parents (if living) or before first cousins or other relatives entitled to inherit.

Cohabitation Agreement

Under the new bill, those who have entered into a civil cohabitation agreement have the same inheritance rights as surviving spouses.

A special provision also grants full inheritance rights to the surviving partner (when no cohabitation agreement exists), provided no other relatives with inheritance rights exist and the estate would otherwise go to the State. In this case, the inheritance goes to the surviving partner if the couple lived together for at least three years. To receive the inheritance, the partner must apply within four months of the testator’s death.

Additionally, the partner of the deceased may use their shared residence for one year, and if they have children together, the family may remain in the home for a longer period.

Wills

Handwritten (holographic) wills are maintained, despite earlier reports suggesting otherwise. For such wills to be valid, their authenticity must be verified by witnesses and experts when submitted to a notary by relatives other than children or spouses. The same applies when submitted by children or spouses if more than one year has passed since the testator’s death.

Furthermore:

A person may draft a will once they reach 16 years of age —previously not allowed.

—previously not allowed. People with disabilities may draft wills with technological assistance (voice support, etc.).

One key regulation prohibits wills made by persons hospitalized in hospitals, nursing homes, care facilities, etc., in favor of individuals who serve in or are connected to the administration of these institutions or who provide services there.

The bill introduces automatic disinheritance when the heir has a prior criminal conviction related to an offense against the life, health, or sexual freedom of the testator.

Renunciation of Inheritance

Inheritance law is radically changed regarding renunciation:

In the future, the heir will not be personally financially liable with their own property for the debts of the inherited estate. This will significantly limit the widespread renunciations of inheritance seen today and will allow the utilization of assets and businesses that now lose value.

Giorgos Floridis

The Minister of Justice, Mr. Floridis, noted:

“This project, which we received, goes beyond being simply ‘important.’ It is truly a complete scientific achievement that we believe will serve Greek society and the Greek economy for many decades to come.”

He added:

“The fact that inheritance law has remained almost unchanged for 80 years shows how necessary this reform was.”

He referred to the drafting of the Civil Code—initiated in 1930 under Eleftherios Venizelos—of which inheritance law is a significant part. The Civil Code came into force in 1946.

Eighty years later, the government is proceeding with the reform of inheritance law with a set of provisions that modernize it and adapt it to contemporary social and economic conditions.

He expressed satisfaction that Professor Georgiadis accepted the proposal to chair the drafting committee, which delivered “a complete scientific work.” The goal is for the bill to become law in the first quarter of 2026.

Ioannis Bougas

The Deputy Minister of Justice stated that the law must adapt to new circumstances and emphasized that the new inheritance law has significant influence on social relations and economic life.

He summarized four main pillars:

1. Adapting inheritance succession to modern family structures

Modern family life is no longer limited to close blood ties. New forms of coexistence create meaningful personal relationships that the law must recognize. The reform extends protection to people who, while not traditional relatives, are part of the testator’s family life.

2. Rationalizing the institution of the ‘forced share’ and converting it into a monetary claim

This prevents the fragmentation of productive units or family businesses and facilitates the rational transfer of property.

3. Relaxation of the absolute ban on inheritance contracts

The current absolute ban creates difficulties, especially when inheritance includes family businesses or productive property. For the first time in Greek law, inheritance contracts will be allowed—helping to prevent family disputes, fragmentation of assets, and court battles.

4. Separation of inherited assets from the heir’s personal assets

This is the most economically impactful change.

Under the new framework:

The heir’s personal property is no longer liable for the deceased’s debts.

Debts are paid only from the inherited estate.

Economic effects include:

Reduced renunciations and reintegration of many assets into economic activity.

Increased liquidity and safer property transactions.

Support for family businesses.

Activation of dormant property.

Increased public revenue from transfers and investments.

He concluded that the new inheritance law is a substantial reform with strong social and economic impact, enhancing stability, productivity, and overall economic growth.

- What will apply to wills and renunciations of inheritance – What rights the cohabitation agreement grants – Changes coming in the first half of ’26 appeared first on - English.