airbus-cuts-aircraft-delivery-target-after-new-a320-issues

Airbus has reduced its aircraft delivery target for the year by 3.7% after new problems were discovered in its most popular model, the A320. The European aerospace giant now expects to deliver 790 aircraft this year, compared with the previous target of 820, according to a formal filing. Financial targets remain unchanged.

Issue with fuselage panels – 628 aircraft affected

This week, the company revealed a quality issue in fuselage panels of the A320 family, stating that 628 planes may include components that are either thicker or thinner than specified.

According to a customer notice, 168 of these aircraft are already in service, while the remaining ones are at various stages of production.

Airbus is conducting inspections on all affected aircraft, though it notes that a “significant portion” of the panels are expected to ultimately comply with specifications. The components in question are supplied by Sofitec Aero SL, a company based in Seville.

