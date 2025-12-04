The central role of energy—from the Aegean to the Atlantic—in shaping the geopolitical architecture was highlighted by Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou in an interview on the Varney & Co. show on the U.S. Fox Business channel.

When asked by Varney whether Greece will become Europe’s main gateway for U.S. LNG, Papastavrou emphasized that “from the Aegean to the Atlantic, energy is reshaping the geopolitical architecture, and Greece is the central pillar of this new framework.”

He added that in his meeting with the U.S. Secretary of the Interior and Head of the U.S. Energy Sovereignty Council, Doug Burgum, they discussed specific plans to fully wean Europe off Russian gas and replace it with U.S. LNG: “And this is being done through Greece, which has the necessary infrastructure—Revithoussa and the FSRU in Alexandroupolis—an ideal geographical position at the crossroads of three continents, a strong economy and political stability, and serves as the gateway for U.S. LNG to Central Europe,” he noted.

Asked whether contracts for U.S. LNG supply have been signed, Papastavrou confirmed: “There are already U.S. LNG exporters that have signed agreements with Greek companies, and this LNG will reach Ukraine.”

He also reminded viewers that Ukraine has suffered extensive damage to its energy infrastructure due to Russia’s actions, and that recently, at the Prime Minister’s office in Athens, an agreement was signed with President Volodymyr Zelensky, under which “Naftogaz, DEPA and AKTP agreed to bring in U.S. LNG for February and March—about 0.3 billion cubic meters—to support the Ukrainian people.”

“The agreement was signed in the presence of the U.S. Ambassador, Ms. Guilfoyle, who has played a key role in this energy transition,” he concluded.

Papastavrou on Fox Business: energy is changing the geopolitical architecture, with Greece as a central pillar