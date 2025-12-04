sakellaropoulos-organic-farms-at-the-top-of-the-2025-global-olive-oil-ranking

At the end of each olive harvest year, the World Association of Journalists and Writers of Wines, Liquors and others (WAWWJ) collect and ranks all the olive oils that have been distinguished in renowned international competitions throughout the world for their taste and quality, with the method of blind tasting based on the rules of the International Olive Council. This global olive oil ranking, called EVOO World Ranking (EVOOWR), is part of the WAWWJ world ranking, created in 1997.

In early December 2025, the final results of the EVOOWR 2025 global olive oil ranking were announced for this year.

For 2025, 23.758 olive oil samples from 38 olive-producing countries and from 1.722 companies – producers were examined, which had already been distinguished in 47 international competitions of high prestige and international scope.

A remarkable note on the 2025 world ranking of olive oils is the emergence of Greece as the winner and No.1 country – producer of gourmet olive oils at a global level, gathering 11.797 points, in the World Ranking of Countries of Flavored Oils 2025 category.

Furthermore, Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms emerged as winners and No. 1 producer of gourmet olive oils worldwide with 3.541 points, contributing to Greece 30% of its total points as a percentage, emerging in the 1st place in the world for 2025, while being ranked as the top Greek producer – company of gourmet olive oils for 2025.

At the same time, in the category of extra virgin olive oils, they managed to have all five (5) olive oils with which they participated in 2025 in the TOP EVOO’S OF THE YEAR 2025, based on the global ranking.

It is worth noting that they emerged, as an extra virgin olive oil producing company, in the TOP 20 SOCIETIES OF THE WORLD 2025, among 1,722 companies and olive oil producers around the world.

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms, for the taste and quality of their olive oils, were honored with very high distinctions for 2025, at a global level. Specifically:

– Based on the EVOOWR 2025 global ranking, they emerge as the No. 1 producer of gourmet olive oils worldwide (TOP Society Flavored Oil of the World 2025), as well as the No. 1 company – producer of gourmet olive oils in Greece (TOP Society Flavored Oil of Greece 2025).

– All ten (10) of their gourmet olive oils ranked at the Flavored Oils of the Year 2025 worldwide, which are:

Treasure Blend Evoo

Syllektikon Gourmet Evoo

Flavored Gourmet Enigma

Oleoastron Gourmet Evoo

Masterpiece Blend Evoo

Gemstone Blend Evoo

Majestic Blend Evoo

Enstagma Gourmet Flavored with Saffron

Enstagma Gourmet Flavored with Saffron and Sage

Enstagma Gourmet Flavored with Saffron and Rosemary

At the same time, in the EVOOWR 2025 global olive oil ranking, Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms were honored with very high and honorable positions for their extra virgin olive oils. In detail:

– As an extra virgin olive oil producer, they were included in the TOP 20 EVOO SOCIETIES OF THE WORLD 2025, among 1,722 companies and producers worldwide. This is a rare distinction, as only 1% of the companies and producers from all over the world reach the TOP 20 EVOO SOCIETIES OF THE WORLD.

– Five (5) extra virgin olive oils by Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms are distinguished with the honorable title of “Extra Virgin Olive Oil of the Year 2025”, among 23.758 olive oils, from 38 countries, which participated and were ranked in 47 international competitions. It is worth noting that the title of EVOO of the YEAR 2025 was given to less than 2% of all the extra virgin olive oils.

These olive oils by Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms are:

Fyllikon – Organic First Harvest Olive Oil

Agourelaio – Organic Early Harvest Olive Oil

Armonia – Organic Monovarietal Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Plus Health Multivarietal Green – Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Plus Health Multivarietal Blue – Extra Virgin Olive Oil

– The organic Fyllikon First Harvest and Agourelaio Early Harvest ranked at the TOP 10, while Armonia Monovarietal ranked at the TOP 15 best extra virgin olive oils of Koroneiki variety worldwide (RANKING OF THE BEST Koroneiki EVOOS 2025).

– The specialized multivarietal olive oils “Plus Health Multivarietal Green Evoo” and “Plus Health Multivarietal Blue Evoo” are included at the TOP 100 best Multivarietal (blend) extra virgin olive oils in the world for 2025, among 1.027 olive oils of the same category that were distinguished in the 47 international competitions of 2025, worldwide.

All these distinctions in the top positions of the EVOOWR 2025 global ranking of olive oils, constitute a major honor for a Greek olive producer, especially of organic olive oils, but mainly for Greece that is highlighted in the global olive growing map.

With these top distinctions on an international level, among 23.758 olive oils from 38 countries that were evaluated and ranked by the EVOOWR 2025, Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms have completed the unique number of 1.232 international awards at prestigious and renowned competitions worldwide, which is an evolving global record of distinctions for a Greek olive producer (Single Estate & Terroir organic producer).

