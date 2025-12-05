Athens International Airport (AIA): Passenger traffic up 6.6% in the first 11 months – 31.68 million passengers handled

Passenger traffic at Athens Airport during November 2025 reached 2.36 million, up 9.6% compared with November 2024, according to preliminary data. Both domestic and international passenger traffic increased, surpassing 2024 levels by 5.0% and 11.5% respectively. Overall, during the first eleven months of the year, airport traffic reached 31.68 million passengers, marking an increase of 6.6%. Passenger traffic, both domestic and international, rose by 2.0% and 8.5% respectively.

The number of flights at Athens International Airport during the first eleven months of 2025 reached 264,113, recording an increase of 5.6% compared with 2024. Domestic flights rose by 1.1%, while international flights increased by 8.8% compared with the same period in 2024.

