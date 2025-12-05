Buyers maintain their lead on the Greek stock market for the second day in a row. The General Index is again approaching the psychological threshold of 2,100 points, which paves the “way” to the year’s highs. In the domestic news, investors are turning their attention to the release of the National Statistical Office’s Q3 GDP. Overseas, they are focusing on the US and the inflation data due later.

Specifically, in Friday’s (5/12) session, the GD is up +0.34% and trading at 2,097.75 points, moving in a narrow range of fluctuation, namely between 2,094.23 (low of the day) and 2,099.59 points (high of the day).

Nervousness and several “ups and downs” were the picture that prevailed in yesterday’s session of the HA. Buyers barely prevailed, and the General Index returned to the 2,090-unit level. At the same time, it is heading for its fourth consecutive weekly rise, as long as it does not retreat more than -0.35%, i.e., does not fall below 2,083.15 points (last week’s close). It is about -1.7% off this year’s highs, and its yield is more than +42% through 2025.

Piraeus Bank will hold an extraordinary general meeting this afternoon (17:00 local time), at which shareholders will approve the reverse merger with Piraeus Financial Holdings. The process is expected to be completed on 19 December.

OPAP is also in the spotlight, as Allwyn significantly increased its stake with share purchases worth more than €19 million.

- Positive signs on the Athens Stock Exchange, heading for its fourth consecutive weekly rise appeared first on - English.