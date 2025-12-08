2026 circulation fees: Earlier payment deadline introduced – Surcharge and extensions eliminated

Only 700,000 of the estimated 5.5 million car owners have paid their registration fees for 2026. According to information from newmoney.gr, by the weekend, 697,442 IX owners had paid a total of 115,138,168 euros. These revenues so far represent just 1 in 10 euros, out of a total of 1.2 billion euros expected to be collected. This means that 9 out of 10 euros have not yet been paid, but also that some 4.8 million owners will have to rush en masse in the 23 days left until the deadline at the end of December.

Scaled fines instead of an extension

Timely payment must be completed by Dec. 31. For the first time ever, the scenario of extending the deadline doesn’t seem to be in play, as from 2026, the facts change.

An extension was given to prevent people from paying double (to 200%) the tolls, just because they were late or forgot a day or two or a week at most.

But from the end of 2025, the fine has become staggered:

– 25% instead of 100% if paid within January,

– 50% if paid within February and

– 100% from March 1 onwards.

This made the system less punitive than the old one, which imposed an automatic “penalty” of 100% even for a day late.

What used to happen: Extensions and a 100% fine

In previous years, the Ministry of Finance regularly granted extensions, up to the end of February in some years. It had essentially become a tradition and an institution to announce extensions that for days… denied that it would give.

However, although they made it easier for many, the constant extensions created confusion and inconvenience for others: some rested, but in the end… forgot when they finally had to pay – but remembered by March and with the fine. While the more punctual ones who paid from the first, were left at the end with a sense of injustice for the “windows” of service that the State kept opening for the most procrastinators.

However, the payment deadline was now set by law in Parliament so that it could not be continually “rubber-stamped” by issuing a simple ministerial decision every New Year’s Eve.

From this year, however, the abolition of the extension is accompanied by a tiered system of fines for latecomers, which punishes mainly those who are long overdue in paying.

For landlords, the new framework means they don’t have to choose between the “destruction” of a 100% fine and strict adherence to the deadline. Limited delay is possible at a lower cost.

However, as of March 1, the burden remains high, making it critical to organize the budget early. Fines are now automatically levied on cross-checks every six months, while the ability to declare immobilisation and digital facilities is aimed at reducing hassle and real injustice.

