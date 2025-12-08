Greece 2026: ‘Home-ID’ system set to shake up home purchases, transfers and subsidies

The “Unique Property Identification Number” (UID), the equivalent of the Personal Identification Number or AMKA that citizens have, premieres in 2026 and promises to end the current chaotic landscape of scattered data for every property. Every house, land, shop or commercial space will have a single identification number, which will accompany it in all transactions: tax, technical, urban planning, legal, and administrative.

The aim is to fully map all the different numbers currently associated with a property: from the KAEK of the Cadastral Register and the ATAK of the E9, to the electricity supply number, the hydro meter number, and the data kept by municipalities, PPC, EYDAP, insurance companies, and other institutions. Simply put, the state is attempting for the first time to “collect” on one basis all the data that are currently scattered in seven different systems.

The M.A.T.A. will accompany each property through every process, drastically simplifying identification and allowing for the consolidation of data that currently requires multiple declarations, cross-checks and documents. At the heart of the plan is the creation of the Unified Real Estate Registry, a new centralized digital platform called E-Registries, which is expected to become fully operational in 2026. The project, with a budget of €8.29 million, is funded by the Recovery Fund.

For the first time, E-Registries will bring together all the critical data of each property: data from the Land Registry, ADDE, DEDDIE, EYDAP, Urban Planning Authorities, and even court information on pending cases. At the same time, data on agricultural subsidies will also be included, so that the use and exploitation of each parcel of land is clear. The goal is to create a uniform digital file that will follow ownership, eliminating the current complexity and errors that occur mainly in transfers.

Upon completion of the project, each property will be identified with the square footage and data registered in the Land Registry, and any changes – urban planning, ownership or technical – will automatically update all relevant databases through interoperability. This means that owners are freed from time-consuming procedures and unnecessary costs. Currently, a prime example of the chaos is purchase transactions in which differences are found between the declared square footage in the Land Registry and the E9, causing painful corrections and delays.

The Unified Property Register will not require citizens to resubmit data. Instead, all state databases – Land Registry, AADE, DEDDIE, EYDAP, Urban Planning – will automatically update each other. For example, by uploading a contract to myPROPERTY, the new system will automatically notify the municipality, electricity companies and EYDAP, without any action by the old or new owner.

The data for each property will be obtained from:

– The Land Registry, which is estimated to be completed by the end of 2025.

– The E9, with property tax information.

– The planning permits are maintained by the TEEE.

– Judicial databases, for cases of property disputes.

– Agricultural aid systems, for cultivated or eligible land.

With the introduction of the NTA, any change of ownership will be automatically recorded. E-Registries will simultaneously inform all relevant bodies, eliminating applications, supporting documents, and physical attendance. The Ministry of Finance is seeking to create a single information system that will bring together all elements of real estate: ownership, operation, technical infrastructure, energy and telecommunications connections, rentals, and tax obligations.

