Hatzidakis on Bloomberg TV: Energy agreements boost Greece’s geopolitical significance

The recent agreements between Greek companies and the United States to import American liquefied natural gas (LNG) for re-export to Central and Eastern Europe are reshaping Europe’s energy future, Greek Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said.

These deals, he emphasized, “enhance Greece’s geopolitical importance,” “strengthen Greek-American relations,” and “redefine Europe’s energy future by significantly altering the region’s energy map.” Hatzidakis made the remarks during an interview with - TV in New York, adding that there are “additional ideas” being explored to further deepen bilateral energy cooperation.

According to -’s report, the Deputy Prime Minister’s comments come at a time when Greece is positioning itself as a key natural gas transit hub for the region, while Europe works toward the full phase-out of Russian energy supplies. Ukraine, meanwhile, is struggling to secure sufficient energy for the winter after Russian airstrikes destroyed more than half of its domestic gas production.

As an indication that Greece has moved beyond the debt-crisis era of more than a decade ago, Greek Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis is set to pursue the presidency of the Eurogroup this week — the body of eurozone finance ministers that meets monthly. Pierrakakis’ candidacy for the top eurozone post “underscores that Greece is implementing a successful economic policy,” Hatzidakis concluded.

