Mytilineos: The European bureaucracy has reached the point of being unaccountable to anyone

In a LinkedIn post, Evangelos Mytilineos highlighted the dangers facing Europe, criticizing a bloated bureaucracy that is accountable to no one. He noted that his concerns are echoed by Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JP Morgan.

- by Evangelos Mytilineos:

Whenever I refer to the serious shortcomings in the structure and operation of EU bodies, especially the European Commission, I get strong criticism for “anti-europeanism”. Far from true! I strongly believe in a coherent, smooth functioning, federal Europe, where all Europeans feel that the “European project” exists to serve their interests and not those of the European bureaucracy, which, by now has grown to become not accountable to anyone. My words are falling on deaf ears: maybe these same words from the foremost global Banker, Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JP Morgan and a strong friend of Europe can be heard louder…

