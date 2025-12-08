Pierrakakis met with the French Minister of Finance

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure met with Kyriakos Pierrakakis as part of efforts to strengthen strategic cooperation between Greece and France.

During their meeting, the two ministers exchanged views on developments in the European economy, placing particular emphasis on the need to boost European competitiveness and deepen the single market. In this context, they underlined the importance of simplifying the European regulatory framework in order to reduce the administrative burden on businesses and facilitate investment, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Special reference was made to the Savings and Investment Union as a key tool for mobilizing private capital, strengthening capital markets, and financing growth and innovation within the European Union.

The ministers also discussed the conclusions of the Draghi report on the competitiveness of the European economy, focusing on the impact of internal barriers on the proper functioning of the single market. They stressed the need to remove existing restrictions that hinder cross-border economic activity within the EU, with the goal of improving productivity and Europe’s overall growth potential.

Mr. Pierrakakis presented the positive course of the Greek economy and the reforms being implemented to improve the business environment, highlighting opportunities for enhanced Greek–French cooperation, particularly in areas that contribute to greater competitiveness and resilience in the European economy.

The meeting took place in a very positive atmosphere, confirming the high level of Greek–French relations and the desire of both countries to coordinate more closely on key European economic issues.

